Montana offers $400 in unemployment benefits as claims rise

Over 2,100 Montana residents filed for unemployment during the week ending Aug. 22, an increase of nearly 12% from the previous week.

Commissioner of Labor and Industry Brenda Nordlund attributed some of the increase in claims to members of the gig economy filing for assistance in response to the expanded aid.

"We do believe that the $400 is driving some of that activity, and we also believe that a large percentage of those claims are fraudulent," Nordlund said, adding that many of the claims filed by gig-economy workers are coming from out-of-state, an indicator that they are fraudulent.

Nordlund said a portion of the increase in unemployment claims could be because service industry sectors have been disrupted by COVID-19 outbreaks in the state, which cause businesses to shut down periodically due to exposure to the virus.

Health officials on Thursday reported 143 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the number of confirmed cases to nearly 7,000, as the number of new confirmed cases in the state remains steady but high, pushing hospital capacity in some parts of the state to its limit. The virus has killed at least 98 people in Montana.