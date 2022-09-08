Montana nuclear power advisory council plan changed at '11th hour'

A proposed committee bill setting up an advisory council to help guide the development of nuclear power in Montana imploded Wednesday, and was replaced by a proposal that critics said added partisanship, was rushed and omitted ratemaking provisions that would protect the public.

Advocates of the new bill, which would have to be approved by the 2023 Legislature, said the failed proposal was a “nuclear plan killer” that would hamper efforts to bring clean, efficient nuclear power to Montana.

The study of nuclear power was the result of Senate Joint Resolution 3, passed in the 2021 legislative session. Carried by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, SJ-3 notes the closure of coal-fired power plants will result in negative impacts on the Colstrip community and coal-fired boilers could be replaced by a small nuclear reactor that would provide clean, well-paying jobs. He said it can then use the existing infrastructure to produce and distribute clean, affordable electricity safely and without carbon emissions.

The Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee met for what was supposed to be its last meeting of the interim to hammer out a proposal that would be considered by the 2023 Legislature for a nuclear advisory council to help guide nuclear development in Montana.

The council will be attached to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for administrative purposes.

However, a new proposal, known as PD0008, was introduced Wednesday and approved by five Republicans and one Democrat, forcing the committee to meet again Sept. 16 to allow public comment and a vote by the panel.

The proposal first considered by the interim committee was known as PD0007. Under this proposal, the advisory council would have a total of four legislators, with an equal number from each political party and at least one from each chamber to be picked by party leadership. Others on the committee would be picked by the council and include experts in the field of nuclear science, public health and power.

PD0008 would have leadership pick two members from different parties, and the governor would appoint four members from the majority party and three from the minority. It also has experts. Both committees call for nine members.

In both cases, the committees would not be formed until there is a company wanting to invest in a project with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality A. The company would pay the entire costs of the committee. Gauthier said he did not expect any action to occur for at least three or four years.

PD0007 had a section regarding nuclear power and ratemaking standards that Gauthier said was a “nuclear plan killer” and not necessary. Gauthier said he had major issues with the bill draft that he would not be able to support, such as giving the committee duties that the Public Service Commission already performs.

Rep. Steve Galloway, R-Great Falls, said state regulations are just a redundancy of laws already under the purview of the Nuclear Regulatory Agency.

“Most states have found it’s just best to stay out of a lot of it, because you don’t override them anyway,” he said. “They are the ones who regulate it from start to finish.”

Gauthier asked for a couple of minutes to caucus. Upon returning to the meeting, Galloway asked to introduce a substitute draft.

What was proposed is now known as PD0008.

Chair Sen. Mary McNally, D-Billings, said the idea for a committee bill came late in the interim, in the committee’s last meeting.

“It was just an idea,” she said, adding it had two parts: an advisory panel and ratepayer protections. She said the initial draft did not get out to everyone and this committee does not usually do bills.

“At the last minute we are taking a run at something here I think is pretty complicated,” McNally said.

“I feel like this is the 11th hour and we don’t have anything that all of us are comfortable with,” she said.

McNally said work to do it right could be done during the next legislative session.

She said if the advisory council proposal is moving forward, it needs to have good framework, it needs to have consumer protection, and she wanted her thoughts to be part of the record.

Galloway said PD0008 was a simpler version that doesn’t get into the weeds.

Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, said PD0008 was not sufficiently noticed.

McNally agreed.

“I don’t feel any of this is ready for prime time,” she said.

The committee decided to post the new bill online to gather public comment and meet via Zoom Sept. 16.

Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula, said PD0008 sidestepped issues regarding cost.

She asked who will make sure Montana ratepayers are not held hostage to the cost.

Gauthier responded to comments that Montana ratepayers would be stuck with the bill, saying it was too early to know how much a small nuclear reactor facility would cost.

But he said ratepayers would not bear the whole costs of a reactor, adding there will be investors. He also said the Public Service Commission would have some oversight of the rates, like it does for other utilities. He asked that artist renderings of a small nuclear reactor facility be included in SJ-3. He said after the meeting the facility will likely be on about 35 acres and no bigger than a Home Depot.

Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, was the lone Democrat on the panel who supported PD0008, but added she would have voted for PD0007 as well.

She said both plans were backup plans to help the state, and as nuclear power possibly develops she would like to see the ratepayer protection portion return on Sept. 16. She said she would like to see the bill move forward.

If approved by the state Legislature, the bill would have to go through committees in the next session and be approved by the state House, Senate and governor.