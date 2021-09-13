Montana National Guard ends fire duty as COVID demands return

"It's a good thing and we applaud the governor and his team for doing that," Rasmussen said.

The Governor's Office told the Montana State News Bureau this week the National Guard is expected to be available to assist hospitals in the coming weeks, but 800 soldiers are meanwhile preparing to deploy in October for overseas support missions.

To fill the need for additional staffing at Montana's hospitals, the state has begun turning to volunteers to fill non-clinical roles in staffing requests.

Rasmussen said hospitals have received documentation from Montana Disaster and Emergency Services to guide them through the process of vetting volunteers and putting them to work.

"Our hospitals are going through the process right now of requesting staffing assistance and they're following up with other needs and putting it through the appropriate request portals," Rasmussen said. "The only way we're going to be able to flex through this is the continued relationship between our large hospitals and critical access hospitals and our ability to load balance patients."

A spokesperson for the Governor's Office did not respond to an email asking if Gianforte is considering a new declaration of emergency that would put National Guard soldiers on highways to connect gaps in the supply chain.