Montana moves to divest $15M in Russia-linked assets

Montana is among a growing number of states in the U.S. moving to distance their finances from Russia-linked assets and companies amid sweeping sanctions aimed at the Kremlin and a bipartisan backlash by American politicians to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Montana Board of Investments staff has identified about $15 million in assets that are “tied to Russian interests” within its roughly $25 billion portfolio, Executive Director Dan Villa said Tuesday. Several weeks ago, the board’s staff began reviewing assets in the state Unified Investment Program with potential economic exposure to the region, he said. The program includes assets held by the state’s pension funds, workers' compensation funds and funds owned by schools, universities and local governments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to invade Ukraine last week, but that incursion was preceded by a military buildup along Russia’s and Belarus’ borders that began in 2021 and prompted growing diplomatic tensions over the past two months.

“We’ve been monitoring these assets for several weeks, and in the board’s belief, given the economic picture with Russia that’s likely to continue within the long term, we think it’s prudent to begin the process of exiting our Russian assets,” Villa said.

The board operates independently from elected officers in state government, although it is comprised of nine political appointees selected by the governor. They serve four-year terms.

Beyond those assets implicated by sanctions, Villa said the board will move to divest the state’s holdings in other assets that could be exposed to the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine.

“Following consultations with the board and due to significant developments within the Russian economy, the Montana Board of Investments is working with our asset managers to exit any remaining assets in Russia consistent with sanctions and our fiduciary duty,” he wrote in an email Tuesday.

Villa added that the “vast majority” of the state’s Russia-linked assets are passively managed by BlackRock Inc., a multinational asset manager based in New York.

He declined to put a timeline on the state’s divestment plans, citing unclear financial signals from Moscow. Authorities there have recently responded to Western sanctions by moving to block foreign investors from selling off Russian assets.

Villa also cautioned that “any immediate sales could present substantial losses to the asset owners.”

On Monday, Gov. Greg Gianforte wrote on Twitter that the state was reviewing assets tied to Putin, who has been among the targets of Western sanctions, along with those of other Russian politicians and business leaders.

“The State of Montana is reviewing assets and operations that may benefit Vladimir Putin, his cadre of profiting oligarchs, and his vicious war machine,” Gianforte wrote.

Beyond assets managed by the state fund, it’s unclear whether the state has any contracts or other ties to Russian companies or assets. In several states, for example, Russian products have also been pulled from the shelves of state-run liquor stores.

In an email, Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke declined to elaborate on the governor’s statement, and did not respond to questions about what role the governor could take regarding liquor sales or other economic ties to Russia. A spokesperson for the Montana Department of Revenue, which oversees the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, referred press inquiries to the governor’s Twitter statement.

