Montana marks 1st flu case in 18 months; state urges flu shots

A child in Flathead County has the first confirmed case of influenza in Montana in more than a year and a half, according to the state health department.
The case was confirmed by the Flathead City-County Health Department, along with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
There hasn't been a confirmed flu case in Montana since April 2020, according to the state health department.
Doctors in Montana have said the use of measures meant to slow the spread COVID-19, such as face coverings and distancing, also staved off the transmission of the flu over the last year and a half.
The state was under a mask mandate from July 2020 to Feb. 12 of this year, when it was lifted by Gov. Greg. Gianforte. Several local governments, as well as tribes, kept local mask mandates until a slew of laws passed by the state Legislature earlier this year removed much of local health departments' authority to enforce public health rules related to the pandemic.
Montana doctors have also cited earlier occurrences this year of other respiratory illnesses and warned that an active flu season combined with other illness and COVID-19 could further stress already-overwhelmed hospitals.
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have lowered from a peak of 510 earlier this month to 454 statewide Thursday, though that's still far more than the roughly 50-60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in late spring and early summer.
During the 2019-2020 flu season, the state reported more than 11,000 cases and 514 hospitalizations over the season. In that season, cases started to rise in mid-December and peaked in late February before steeply declining near the end of March. There were 41 deaths from the flu that season.
Since late March of 2020, COVID-19 has killed 2,329 Montanans and sickened 175,070.
In a press release Thursday, the state health department encouraged people to get vaccinated against the flu.
“The influenza vaccine is the best way to protect yourself against the flu,” said Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek, the acting state medical officer. “One dose is effective for the full flu season, even if you get vaccinated early.”
The press release noted it takes about two weeks to develop protection from the flu after getting vaccinated.
Flu shots are available at a variety of places in the state, including pharmacies and county health departments. The flu vaccine can be given along with a COVID-19 vaccine. Just more than half of the state's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The press release from the state health department said people can spread the flu a day before feeling ill and up to seven days after. Influenza is spread by coughing and sneezing. Symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, exhaustion, sore throat, cough, body aches and vomiting.
In addition to vaccination, the state health department recommended people slow transmission of the flu by staying home when sick; covering their nose and mouth when coughing; washing or sanitizing hands; avoiding touching their face, especially when in public; and not having contact with sick people.