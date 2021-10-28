Montana marks 1st flu case in 18 months; state urges flu shots

A child in Flathead County has the first confirmed case of influenza in Montana in more than a year and a half, according to the state health department.

The case was confirmed by the Flathead City-County Health Department, along with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

There hasn't been a confirmed flu case in Montana since April 2020, according to the state health department.

Doctors in Montana have said the use of measures meant to slow the spread COVID-19, such as face coverings and distancing, also staved off the transmission of the flu over the last year and a half.

The state was under a mask mandate from July 2020 to Feb. 12 of this year, when it was lifted by Gov. Greg. Gianforte. Several local governments, as well as tribes, kept local mask mandates until a slew of laws passed by the state Legislature earlier this year removed much of local health departments' authority to enforce public health rules related to the pandemic.

Montana doctors have also cited earlier occurrences this year of other respiratory illnesses and warned that an active flu season combined with other illness and COVID-19 could further stress already-overwhelmed hospitals.