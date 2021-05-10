Montana man cries foul over auction of historic House chairs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Olson said he would have liked to purchase a chair himself. And he wondered how many people would keep them rather than sell them at a profit. He said he plans on filing a complaint or circulate a petition.

Tschida said “People were excited to get them and said they would hold them in a place of honor.”

She added that if it were open to the public the chairs would go to people with the most money, which she said was not necessarily fair.

She said the chairs were not the most stable pieces of furniture.

One or two lawmakers would tumble from broken chairs each session, prompting their colleagues to bestow a hard hat on them for a time. Sergeant at Arms Brad Murfitt and several state employees brought in their own tools to repair the older chairs.

Eve Byron, spokeswoman for the Montana Historical Society, said one lawmaker did donate their chair to the museum. She said she had not yet asked the lawmaker if it was OK to release their name. But she did say it was someone with a “kind heart who wants to preserve history.”