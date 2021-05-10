Montana man cries foul over auction of historic House chairs

The old chairs that House members of the state Legislature sat in, and some tumbled from, for more than 100 years have been auctioned off to current and former lawmakers, leaving at least one Montana resident angry that the general public wasn’t offered the same opportunity.
The 100 chairs, which were replaced for the 2021 session, were sold last week by silent auction, said Carolyn Tschida, chief clerk of the House. Bids ranged from $1,100 to $125. She said the proceeds would go into the state’s general fund.
She said the bidding was open to current and former lawmakers and that the chairs were not part of the state’s general inventory, but rather furniture the House controls.
“I teamed up with the Senate and a House representative to cover the checks and balances of the bid forms, the group opening of the bids received and the chair distribution process,” Tschida said in an email. “We implemented the most resource-efficient and swift process being the silent bid mailer/email notification.”
However, Kevin Olson, a Somers resident who is retired from the military, is angry about the sale and said he believes state laws were violated in how the sale was done.
“First of all, it’s illegal,” he said, saying that according to state laws the chairs should have gone to a public auction.
Tschida denied any impropriety. She said bid information was sent to all former and current legislators with a deadline of 5 p.m. April 28.
“We kept bids in order of receipt and had a minimum bid of $100 noted,” Tschida said. “We received and logged 116 chair bids by the stated deadline and notified those that had a winning bid and those that didn’t.”
She said the top 100 bidders were selected for the 100 House chairs.
And she said the auction among lawmakers was probably the most cost-effective way for taxpayers to dispose of the chairs and that the chairs were not part of the general inventory, but in a private room that the House controls. She said lawmakers had a history with the chairs, as they sat in them during sessions.
“It makes sense when you have a limited supply,” Tschida said.
The Montana Department of Administration -- which maintains 1.4 million square feet of state-owned space, and manages surplus property -- said it could not comment on the specifics of the sale, but was aware the chairs were no longer needed and authorized the Legislature to designate them as surplus property.
“While public auction is one approved method for disposing of surplus property, it is not the only acceptable method,” Belinda Adams, the DOA’s communications and business coordinator for the Health Care and Benefits Division, said in an email.
Olson said he would have liked to purchase a chair himself. And he wondered how many people would keep them rather than sell them at a profit. He said he plans on filing a complaint or circulate a petition.
Tschida said “People were excited to get them and said they would hold them in a place of honor.”
She added that if it were open to the public the chairs would go to people with the most money, which she said was not necessarily fair.
She said the chairs were not the most stable pieces of furniture.
One or two lawmakers would tumble from broken chairs each session, prompting their colleagues to bestow a hard hat on them for a time. Sergeant at Arms Brad Murfitt and several state employees brought in their own tools to repair the older chairs.
Eve Byron, spokeswoman for the Montana Historical Society, said one lawmaker did donate their chair to the museum. She said she had not yet asked the lawmaker if it was OK to release their name. But she did say it was someone with a “kind heart who wants to preserve history.”
Byron said there was some disappointment in that there were two styles of the older chairs and the historical society only has one. She said they were hoping to get the other style chair, “but we’re thrilled to have one.”
Olson said the chairs should have been offered to museums and historical societies throughout the state, as they are a part of Montana’s history.
Some lawmakers and former lawmakers took to social media to show their latest purchase.
“Taking home a bit of Montana history today,” Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, tweeted Thursday, showing a picture of him with a chair in front of the state Capitol.
Tom Woods, a former Democratic representative from Bozeman, also noted he got one as well.
Legislators set aside $200,000 in House Bill 2 in the 2019 session to be used for “Replacement of House Chairs and Senate Furniture.” The current chairs are more than 100 years old. The chairs were considered unsafe by some.
Kirby Lambert, outreach and interpretation program manager for the Montana Historical Society, issued a report earlier that said the desks and chairs now used by “House members are original not only to the current House Chamber which dates to 1912, most, if not all, of them were purchased as part of the furniture commissioned for the original building in 1902."
The new chairs have five casters instead of four, which will offer more support.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.