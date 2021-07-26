Montana man confronts Fox News host Tucker Carlson

On his program, Carlson has advanced skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccine, even as other Fox News personalities have recently encouraged watchers to be vaccinated.

The store's management confirmed that the altercation took place Friday, in a statement posted to its Facebook page the following day.

"This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982," the statement reads. "To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers."

The video has been widely shared on social media. Bailey's original Instagram post had received more than 275,000 views by Monday morning. A version posted Saturday on Twitter by the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump political action committee, had amassed 3.8 million views. Other versions on Twitter had also surpassed the 1-million-view mark.

As of Monday, 1,695 Montanans had died of COVID-19 and 115,406 have fallen ill. Since Feb. 15, the state has seen 500 breakthrough cases of a fully vaccinated person getting COVID-19, meaning more than 97% of new cases since then have been among the unvaccinated.

