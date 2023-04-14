A bill to ban the TikTok app in Montana passed the House on a 54-43 vote Friday, sending it on its way to Gov. Greg Gianforte for consideration.

Gianforte has not said if he'll sign Senate Bill 419, from Sen. Shelly Vance, R-Belgrade.

In support of the bill Thursday, House sponsor Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, said it was necessary to protect U.S. security from the prying eyes of China.

“We are facing a threat unlike any other from the Chinese Communist Party hiding behind TikTok,” Ler said. “We know the Peoples’ Republic of China is one of our top adversaries, yet we allow them to freely gather information about Montanans, Montana’s companies and the intellectual property of its users.”

TikTok criticized the vote Friday.

"The bill's champions have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill's constitutionality will be decided by the courts," said spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter. "We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach."

Gianforte has already banned the use of TikTok on state-owned devices and networks.

SB 419 would ban application stores from Apple and Google from offering TikTok within the state and envisions tens of thousands of dollars in fines for companies found violating its terms.

Other states are considering bans, and the app is also banned on U.S. federal government devices.

— Holly Michels and Seaborn Larson.