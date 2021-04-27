Montana Legislature passes broadband proposals

The measure calls for the state providing up to an 80% match toward building “terrestrial” broadband infrastructure — expected to mainly be fiber optic cable. Internet service providers would have to come up with at least 20%, but proposals would be weighted on a variety of factors including whether they can provide a better match than competitors, matching funds from local government and the level of need for higher-speed internet.

The most recent updates to the bill changed the classifications for how well an area is served by internet. An “underserved area” now refers to those places with less than 100-megabit download speeds and 20-megabit upload speeds, while “unserved areas” are those with less than 25-megabit downloads and 3-megabit uploads. The new “frontier area” category refers to those areas with extremely limited broadband service.

Under the system of weighting broadband proposals, areas classified as “frontier” or “unserved” will get more priority.

Rep. Becky Beard, an Elliston Republican who carried the bill on the House floor, compared the program to the electrification of the state a century ago, saying it will usher in the “internet-ification of the state.”