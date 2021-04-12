Montana Legislature overrides Gianforte's 1st veto

In Gianforte's veto letter, dated April 8, he wrote the bill was "an unlawful violation of the separation of powers." He objected to overturning rules by resolution, which are not subject to the governor's signature or veto like a bill is. The governor also said Senate Bill 82, which he signed, alleviates the issue. That bill allows for a tie-breaking process on interim committees, which have the ability to object to rules. Those committees are split equally between Democrats and Republicans, meaning ties would happen on any issue that fell along party lines.