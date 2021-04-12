Montana Legislature overrides Gianforte's 1st veto

The Legislature has successfully overridden Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's first veto.
The bill Gianforte vetoed last week was Senate Bill 227, from Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls. It gives the Legislature the ability through a joint resolution to repeal administrative rules enacted by state agencies during the interim when lawmakers come back for the next session.
The GOP-majority Legislature and previous Democratic governor's administration had clashed over agency rules, including one spat that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In that case, legislators passed a bill to create a tax credit scholarship program and the Department of Revenue wrote a rule that prohibited money from going to religious private schools. The nation's top court reversed that rule.
Gianforte is the first Republican governor in 16 years. He took office Jan. 4.
The House voted 89-11 to override the veto Monday. Last week the Senate voted 50-0. Two-thirds of both chambers needed to approve of overruling Gianforte.
The last time the Legislature successfully reversed a governor's veto was in 2003.
In Gianforte's veto letter, dated April 8, he wrote the bill was "an unlawful violation of the separation of powers." He objected to overturning rules by resolution, which are not subject to the governor's signature or veto like a bill is. The governor also said Senate Bill 82, which he signed, alleviates the issue. That bill allows for a tie-breaking process on interim committees, which have the ability to object to rules. Those committees are split equally between Democrats and Republicans, meaning ties would happen on any issue that fell along party lines.
But Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billings Republican, objected to Gianforte's characterizations.
"The bill is an appropriate additional measures to ensure that rules advanced legislative intent," Mercer said on the House floor Monday.
The bill initially cleared the House on a 96-4 margin. One of those opposed then and again Monday was Rep. Andrea Olsen, D-Missoula. Olsen said lawmakers can already overturn administrative rules by passing laws.
"This bill is unnecessary, as the Legislature we already control the right for an agency to create rules to implement our laws," Olsen said.
This session at least one high-profile bill, from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, does that. Glimm's Senate Bill 280, which has passed the Legislature, reverses a rule from the Department of Public Health and Human Services that lets transgender people update their birth certificates through a petition. Under Glimm's bill, people would be required to have surgery and petition a court to update their birth certificates.