Montana Legislature fails to override 8 vetoes

The GOP-majority state Legislature has failed to override Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's veto of eight bills passed with a two-thirds majority during the session that wrapped up in April.

Because the bills passed by that wide a margin, the veto polls were sent to lawmakers automatically. The vetoed bills were House bills 158, 277, 397, 522, 688 and 691, along with Senate bills 231 and 306.

To override the vetoes, the polls would have needed the support of two-thirds of the members of each chamber.

Gianforte vetoed 17 bills this session. Lawmakers overrode one of his vetoes, Gianforte's first, back in April.

One of the vetoed bills, SB 306 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, would have expanded the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission from five to seven members and required that three commissioners be agricultural landowners.