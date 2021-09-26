Montana Legislature clawing back co-equal status

"I appreciate the way Montana does it because I love that our legislators go back home in their communities, work in their communities," said Senate President Mark Blasdel, a Kalispell Republican who is termed out after 16 years. "I think it gives us a great understanding of what's going on when we come back to make decisions."

Still, he nodded to the vacuum left by the year-and-a-half interim.

"It creates a void of us being in Helena at all times just for those checks and balances. And unfortunately over the last couple decades you've seen the Legislature cede some of that authority over and I think we’ve moved to try to get some of that back, which I think is important."

Some of the laws passed this year to give the Legislature more power were spurred by the pandemic, like requiring the governor to get approval from the Legislature to extend a declaration of emergency or disaster past 45 days.