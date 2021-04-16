Montana Legislature cancels floor sessions Monday, pushes committees remote due to COVID

Schmauch said earlier Friday before the Monday floor sessions were canceled the reason for the in-person pause was timing.

“We found out late enough in the day there was no way we could get all contacts traced and notified by the time people were coming back into the building (Friday),” Schmauch said. “What we didn’t want to have happen is people coming into the building who are close contacts and pull them out of the building while they were mingling with people.”

Democrats, who are a minority in the session, said Friday they were not notified in a timely fashion about the case Thursday.

“Consistent with the entirety of the session, Democrats have not been included in initial notification of positive cases of COVID-19 or the following discussions about how to handle cases,’ said Senate minority spokesperson Erin Loranger on Friday. “Minority Leader Cohenour was in committee yesterday when she heard rumors the building was being shut down. When she left the committee and found the chair of the COVID Panel, she was informed of one positive COVID-19 case shortly before the GOP sent out a press release. She was not included in discussions about how to handle the positive case or why this positive case led to closing the Capitol when past cases did not. By the time she was informed, they had already begun disinfecting the building.”