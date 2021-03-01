Montana Legislature advances big policies, some left to tackle as midway point nears

On Monday, Skees called the committee back for a re-do. "I don't want my actions on Saturday to be a stigma on this bill. This bill should rise and fall on its own merits," Skees said. " ... After we had passed it, I just I knew I made that mistake and I wanted to do it again."

The bill from Rep. Brad Tschida said internet providers would have to give consumers an option to opt in or opt out of receiving hard-core pornography.

While the GOP members voted Saturday 7-0 to advance the bill, the vote was also unanimous to reconsider their actions. And then the bill was defeated on a 3-9 vote.

Skees said Republicans held a meeting Sunday night to discuss everything.