Montana Legislature advances big policies, some left to tackle as midway point nears

Lawmakers continued to plow through legislation on their way to the midway point of the legislative session, debating nearly 150 bills in floor sessions that ran all day Monday.
Wednesday is the deadline for general bills that don't deal with money to advance from the chamber they originated in.
The Senate narrowly advanced two bills that have drawn intensely personal debate. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act cleared the chamber on a 26-24 vote, with five Republicans joining all Democrats in voting against the legislation. It's Senate Bill 215 carried by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila.
The Senate also on a 26-24 margin gave initial approval to a bill that would require transgender people to get gender-affirming surgery and obtain a court order to alter their birth certificates. That bill faces a final reading before advancing to the House.
Glimm, who is also carrying Senate Bill 280, said Monday his legislation on birth certificates was about collecting data and that he felt the state health department erred when it issued a rule easing the process to change a birth certificate in 2017.
"If it's a major piece of policy legislation, it should come before this body," Glimm said. " ... I think that birth certificates are an item of fact, and if you'll notice at the top of this top of this bill, it's called vital statistics. That is what we're recording."
Glimm's bills are part of several major social policy changes that have moved through in the first half of the session. Bills have dealt proposals from altering how women can access abortions to increasing the number of places firearms can be carried and limiting the types of care transgender minors can receive and which sports teams transgender people can play on.
Sen. Bryce Bennett, a Democrat from Missoula, spoke against Glimm's bill with a message that echoed others opposed to social bills that have advanced with largely Republican support and Democratic opposition. Republicans hold commanding majorities in both chambers, as well as the governor's office for the first time in 16 years.
"This is a bill about putting a thumb in the eye of trans people. This is a bill about going after a population that is already struggling in this state," Bennett said. " ... I don't know that I could find one person whose life is going to be negatively affected in any way by folks in the trans community being able to change their birth certificate. There will be no negative effect. Your life will not change for the worse in any way at all."
On the House side, lawmakers sent on its way to the governor's desk a bill that will eliminate the Judicial Nominating Commission and give the governor power to appoint to judicial vacancies, doing away with a system that's been in place for nearly five decades. The chamber hasn't acted on a bill to make Montana a right-to-work state, which falls under the transmittal deadline. Throughout the day Monday, the Capitol's hallways were filled with union members from around the state advocating for legislators to vote against the bill, which is House Bill 251 carried by Rep. Caleb Hinke, R-Belgrade. Two other bills restricting union activities went down in the Senate on Monday.
Democrats marked several successes Monday, with two bills carried by party members aimed at increasing access to broadband clearing a second reading. House Bill 422 from Rep. Kelly Kortum, D-Bozeman, would allow municipalities to operate broadband utilities and House Bill 494 from Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, which would have the state transportation department let telecommunications companies know when they're doing projects and can coordinate laying fiber.
Senate Bill 297 from Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth to create a broadband infrastructure account to issue grants for projects is expected to clear a second reading in the Senate. Ellsworth also has Senate Bill 51 that's passed the Senate to give tax breaks to companies that put in broadband.
Democrats also partnered with Republicans to vote down bills that would have made two things — Supreme Court justice elections and interim committees — partisan.
In a caucus Monday before the Senate floor session, Sen. Cary Smith, a Billings Republican and majority leader in the Senate, urged lawmakers to keep debate brief in the face of an "extremely long day."
Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, called for respectful exchanges and told Republicans they'd go home for the transmittal break armed with talking points about GOP success in the first 45 days.
"We've had a lot of wins this first half of the session," Blasdel said. "This is just the first half; we've got another half to go."
The rush against the transmittal deadline also led to a dispute between the parties Saturday that left Democrats, who are in the minority, saying they were "deliberately excluded" from a meeting that, for a day, revived previously defeated legislation.
At the start of the House's floor session Monday, Majority Leader Sue Vinton, a Billings Republican, said her caucus had reflected on the incident.
"We all agree that this House is deserving of our respect, and civility, even during the most stressful times. Looking forward, House Republicans pledge to redouble our efforts to conduct ourselves in a manner befitting the people's House. We challenge our colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do the same."
On Saturday, Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, called a meeting of the House Energy, Telecommunications and Federal Relations Committee upon adjournment of the House. Skees said in his haste to get a quorum, he "inadvertently" didn't allow Democrats to vote because he counted them as absent in a roll call when they jointed the meeting as he was still taking roll but after he'd declared the lawmakers absent.
"It was the end of a long week and I don't have any excuses as to why I did it. It's frustrating me that I did. And so I offer my apologies to all the members of this committee that I let us down that road. I did not mean to do that. And so, I will not do that again," Skees said.
On Monday, Skees called the committee back for a re-do. "I don't want my actions on Saturday to be a stigma on this bill. This bill should rise and fall on its own merits," Skees said. " ... After we had passed it, I just I knew I made that mistake and I wanted to do it again."
The bill from Rep. Brad Tschida said internet providers would have to give consumers an option to opt in or opt out of receiving hard-core pornography.
While the GOP members voted Saturday 7-0 to advance the bill, the vote was also unanimous to reconsider their actions. And then the bill was defeated on a 3-9 vote.
Skees said Republicans held a meeting Sunday night to discuss everything.
"The majority leader's conversation on the floor where she used the word 'redouble our efforts,' I want to echo that," Skees said. " ... In my mind I thought the caucus, the Democratic caucus, was playing a game with us on Saturday to try to block us from having a quorum. I got frustrated and rammed it through, and that's not right. I should not have done that. I just want to commit to both caucuses in this room that though the process was correct, it's not right to use the rules to squelch debate."