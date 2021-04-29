Montana Legislature adjourns, passing budget

Not all Thursday's action was so partisan, however. Another major component of the state's budget — legislation to spend more than $1 billion in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act — cleared with broad bipartisan support, on a 90-10 vote in the House.

Rep. Frank Garner, the Republican from Kalispell who carried that bill, said it will provide transformational money to the state. It puts $275 million toward broadband projects in the state, as well as pays for infrastructure projects across Montana.

Though it cleared by wide margins, there was still conflict as some Democrats objected to a provision in the bill that cuts the matching rate the state will give local governments if they still have COVID-19 measures in place that are more restrictive than the state's.

But Rep. Jim Keane, a Butte Democrat, said he supported the bill because of its potential to dramatically change the trajectory of Montana.

"It's historic, it's unique and it's a gift," Keane said.