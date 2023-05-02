The Montana Legislature adjourned late Tuesday evening in a haphazard way, with the Senate calling it quits hours before the House and by doing so leaving several key pieces of legislation up in the air.

The Montana Senate voted to sine die ahead of the majority's plan Tuesday afternoon, with Democrats leveraging 10 Republican votes to curtain call the upper chamber's 2023 session. The House voted to end the session nearly six hours later.

The Senate move happened before the House had even put the state budget on its agenda for a final set of votes. Lawmakers must constitutionally pass a budget within the 90 days allocated for each session.

The move by the 26 senators who OK’d adjournment in the Senate also left the fates of several priority bills briefly in limbo, though the House was later able to save them procedurally. That included $100 million in additional property and income tax rebates paid for with surplus dollars and the last-standing compromise on housing that taps tens of millions in coal trust dollars for projects, a scaled-down version of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s original proposal.

The abrupt end in the Senate also left a major bill on how to spend cannabis revenues in an unclear situation. Gianforte vetoed the bill as promised before the Senate wrapped up, but not the House. That means it’s unclear how the process to attempt an override of the governor would work or even be possible. The bill, Senate Bill 442, had passed the Legislature with broad support.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, a Belgrade Democrat, made the motion as soon as procedurally possible Tuesday afternoon. Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, tried to call the motion out of order, but Flowers persisted the timing was proper.

After the vote, cheers could be heard in the hallway outside the Senate as that chamber's Republicans settled into the reality that their work this session was done.

Republicans held a supermajority this session for the first time in decades, meaning they could pass virtually anything by a two-thirds vote without any Democratic support.

Flowers on Tuesday said the motion was not meant to be retribution for a session of few opportunities for the minority party, but said he enjoyed making the motion.

"I think any opportunity for us to direct opportunities rather than be directed is satisfying," Flowers said. "I just felt like we no longer had anything to gain for Montanans or for our constituents by being here any longer. We've already been here longer than any session I've served in and it was just time to go home and obviously a lot of Republicans felt the same way and voted with us on it."

House Bill 2, the state budget, crossed the final finish line late Tuesday, hours after the Senate adjourned.

Rep. Llew Jones, a Conrad Republican who heads the House Appropriations Committee and carried the budget bill, said while the Senate added $82.2 million in spending, the $14 billion package over two years was still below the inflation rate compared to last session’s budget.

The Senate added $56 million to the state health department’s budget to address the cost of using contract labor to operate the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. The Senate also added $15 million to the already increased rates paid to Medicaid providers, which Jones said brought those rates up to the benchmark proposed in a study done during the interim.

The Senate also upped the Department of Transportation’s budget by $17.1 million to deal with inflation costs and added $6.1 million to community corrections providers to bring their pay rates in line with raises given to other state employees.

“I think it does good work overall for this state,” Jones said. “It will serve us well over the next biennium.”

While saying Medicaid providers are still in a $10 million hole until the second year of the budget, Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, said the rate increases were a major victory. She advocated for those throughout the session.

“It’s nothing to shake a stick at,” Caferro said. “I'm very, very happy that we got this far. It took a lot of work and I know it will make a big difference in people's lives.”

The budget passed the House on an 88-8 vote.

The Senate’s abrupt departure threw a wrench into the works for a pair of major spending bills before the House, however.

House Bill 816 ended up mostly as it began, as a proposal to use $135 million of the surplus to supplement $860 million the Legislature previously passed in property and income tax rebates. Prior to Tuesday, it had sprawled into what one Democrat panned as a “Frankenstein” bill by the time it passed a conference committee Monday night.

That language would have tied its fate to that of at least five other pieces of legislation working through the Legislature, and added $100 million to an account for addressing the state’s pension needs.

The Senate adjourned without passing that version, however, leaving the House with the choice of passing the Senate’s version or killing it altogether. The House ultimately voted to pass the other chamber’s stripped-down version, which puts $100 million toward property tax rebates and $35 million to income tax rebates.

And a $175 million housing proposal was also derailed by the Senate’s adjournment, which roughly coincided with House Democrats joining a group of fiscally conservative Republicans to initially vote it down. Democrats had objected to the bill that emerged from a conference committee, arguing for the body to vote it down and instead pursue a prior version that had incorporated more ideas from the minority party.

“I really wanted to be supporting this bill as the only remaining housing bill we have,” said Rep. Alice Buckley, a Bozeman Democrat. But she added that the conference committee version “did away with some of the key provisions of this bill that I felt like would make it work for lower-income Montanans.”

The bill initially failed to pass on a 49-50 vote, which could have left the possibility of revising that version of the bill. But with the Senate’s departure, the House was also forced to reverse course and settle with the version that had already passed the upper chamber. A number of House Democrats ultimately voted to accept the Senate version, which passed 58-38.

Several other policies are stuck in the lurch, like a major bill to revise child protective services that the governor issued suggested amendments to. The House could not act on those amendments alone, so the bill goes back to the governor for either an all-out veto or signing.

Similarly, House Bill 29 was also caught up in the amendatory veto scenario. The legislation was perhaps the largest policy bill related to the beleaguered Montana State Hospital, which has languished without permanent staff and standard safety protocol failures that last year resulted in patient deaths and injuries.

The bill sought to divert dementia and Alzheimer's patients from admission to the state hospital, something the hospital's policy already forbids. It would have set up a commission to oversee the transfer of such existing patients to other skilled nursing facilities.

Both bills were from Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill.

In action late Tuesday, some representatives in the House voted to kill off Senate bills or not consider them at all, a move one lawmaker acknowledged on the floor was retaliatory.

“I don’t care about the Senate or what you think they did,” said Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, as he worked to save a study of the wine industry in Montana.

Marking wins, losses and challenges

On the Senate floor after the adjournment motion passed, Majority Leader Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, of Great Falls, rolled out a list of the supermajority's accomplishments, from rebates, to changes to education and the judicial branch.

"We probably passed some of the most substantive laws I think in terms of the last 14 years I've been here," he said. "Last session was very easy, we had a lot of low-hanging fruit after 16 years of Democratic governors. … This session was harder, but it was more difficult and hopefully I think it was more rewarding, I think we did a great job here."

In his speech after the Senate approved his motion, Flowers acknowledged the tension that’s permeated the building the last two weeks.

The House ground the state House to a standstill after a protest April 26 following Speaker of the House Matt Regier preventing Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat and one of the state’s first transgender legislators, from speaking on the House floor for several days.

That came after comments when the freshman lawmaker told representatives they “should be ashamed” for voting in favor of a bill that would ban some gender-affirming care for transgender minors. She also told them they would have “blood on your hands” for doing so.

The House GOP ultimately voted to block Zephyr from accessing the House floor for the remaining days of the session, leaving her to vote remotely in the hallway.

Flowers said while the Senate had its own dispute over the language used in debates in difficult bills, he was proud of how the Senate operated.

“We did not demand silencing or censure and instead honored each other's rights to free speech, while still being considerate of every senator in this room and the folks we represent,” Flowers said.

While Flowers said senators were able to find some compromise, he was concerned about social bills that passed with only GOP support to do things like limit access to abortions, ban care for transgender minors, define sex as only male and female and block drag story hours in schools and libraries.

“Montanans want freedoms. They want to live and let live … ,” Flowers said. “ … Montanans didn't send us here to be their social norms police or their moral police based on our own particular view of the world.”

Ellsworth, the Senate president, also praised where the chamber came together, but expressed disappointment at how adjournment came about.

“We came together on the issues that we could and when we look at the totality of what we've accomplished for Montana, it was significant,” Ellsworth said. “Could we have done more? Yes. I'm very disappointed that Montanans sent us here for a period of time and we couldn't find or muster a couple more days to give to the citizens that elected us.”

Minority Leader Kim Abbott in the House praised the work of Democrats in the super-minority.

“Every single day this group of people came into a difficult environment, we stood up for what we believe in, we stood up for our values,” Abbott said. “ … If you look at the (vote) board, most of the work is bipartisan. The things we disagree on, we seriously disagree on and those are important conversations to have.”

Abbott said she wished the House gallery, which has been closed since the protest, was full of people as the House adjourned, acknowledging the bitter dispute at the end of the session.

“We had serious disagreements and we had to work through I would say unprecedented hard times and we were able to keep the House working for the people in Montana during that,” Abbott said.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton also alluded to the “unprecedented” events of the 68th Legislature in praising her caucus and their vote to discipline Zephyr.

"You stood firm in the face of unprecedented and baseless attacks,” she said.

Vinton touted legislative wins for Republicans on regulations, budgeting, school choice, personal freedoms, firearms and elections.

“This has been a successful session and one that we and all Montanans can be proud of,” she said.

Speaker of the House Matt Regier struck a positive tone in his final speech, thanking staff and telling lawmakers that laws may be passed or repealed, but memories will remain.