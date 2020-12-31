Montana legislative staff to work remotely over virus concerns

Most of the nearly 100 GOP lawmakers plan to attend in person. Though the Republican proposal includes a panel that will meet after the session starts and has broad authority to address things like distancing measures, what those precautions might look like isn't clear yet.

Fox also asked lawmakers who come into staff areas be masked and follow distancing guidance.

Lawmakers conducting legislative business in legislative spaces do not fall under the statewide mask mandate. Staff do, however. It's unclear if incoming Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte will continue that mandate when he takes office the same day the Legislature convenes.

"This decision was made with a great deal of thought and in consultation with the (Senate) President and Speaker (of the House)," Fox wrote in the email. "Your legislative staff is dedicated to serving the Legislature with the highest of professional standards while ensuring a safe working environment during the session.

Staff have been directed to be in their offices during hearings and executive action on bills if the employee is willing and able to do so, Fox said in the email. Any lawmaker who wants to interact with staff in the office was asked in the email to wear a mask and be socially distanced during the interaction.