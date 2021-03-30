Montana legislative committee dives into marijuana bill marathon

Barbie Turner, who owns Alternative ReLeaf in northwest Montana, said she favors Skees' bill, which moves medical providers to the Department of Revenue with recreational marijuana, but keeps the program structure intact. Turner said her business in Lincoln County has been one of the top 10 job producers over the last five years because of the regulations the Legislature has crafted in recent sessions.

Other providers also raised concerns.

"It seems silly to start from scratch and, frankly, very difficult," Antonette Lininger, CEO of Sacred Sun Farms, Inc., near Bozeman, told the committee. "We can switch departments but we don't need to start over."

Skees said Tuesday his iteration of marijuana implementation intends to keep government small.

"The whole point of this bill is not to grow government with this new revenue," Skees told the committee.