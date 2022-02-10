Montana legislative auditor raises access concerns

The legislative auditor's office this week said it has met increasing resistance from agencies obligated to open their books, while agencies have described federal and constitutional privacy protections at play.

The notice emerged during a planning conversation between scheduled hearings with the Legislative Audit Committee on Tuesday. The committee is made up of state lawmakers who examine the reports issued by the Legislative Audit Division, the office charged with probing the state government's books, accounts, activities and records to ensure the Legislature's directives have been carried out.

"Recently, we've had increasing challenges in novel ways that agencies have either sought to deny our access or to delay the information requests that we are making," Deborah Butler, legal counsel for the legislative auditor's office, told the committee.

The resistance has been such that Butler has been exploring ways to ensure compliance from the agencies in the executive branch; currently, the Legislative Audit Act in state law gives the division no teeth to enforce its duties.

Angus Maciver, who heads up the auditor's office, told lawmakers Tuesday the resistance has sometimes come with good intentions, like protecting personal data.

"But, increasingly we also suspect some less-than-pure motives," Maciver told the committee.

Maciver declined in a phone interview to share further information about how and when agencies may have improperly withheld information from the auditor, but said the issue has been rising to a boil for some time, predating the current administration.

"We anticipate it will continue," he told the Montana State News Bureau.

One example came when the auditor's office was directed by the Legislature to complete a performance audit of the effectiveness of community corrections programs in reducing recidivism. Maciver said the auditor's office had sought inmate screening files that had led to a determination of which treatment programs to send the inmate. The Montana Department of Corrections delayed the auditor's access for months before eventually withholding the information as confidential, Maciver said.

"In the end it was pretty much a refusal," he said.

To route the issue, the auditor's office got creative and instead went to the contracted treatment providers, which furnished most of the information.

"They understood they had legal and contractual obligations to provide that information," Maciver said.

The Montana Department of Corrections on Wednesday said in an email it had determined the information sought fell under privacy protections.

"The department appreciates the work of the Legislative Audit Division, and also takes very seriously its responsibility to protect the confidential medical information of individuals under its care," department spokesperson Carolynn Bright said in an email. "In the course of this particular performance audit, the auditor’s office requested offenders’ confidential behavioral health information which is protected by federal law and the privacy guarantee of the Montana Constitution."

Bright also said the auditor's office never identified any legal authority that gives the Department of Corrections the right or responsibility to disclose an individual's confidential private medical information to the legislative auditor's office. In an effort to reach a compromise, Bright said the department staff offered to request releases from individuals in its custody that would allow auditors to read their confidential treatment information, and also offered redacted information.

"The auditor's office declined these proposed solutions," Bright said.

For the auditor's part, Maciver said federal laws protecting health care information have exemptions for audits.

"We don't see a good legal argument for refusing access" in state or federal law, Maciver said. "That's our opinion, of course. Agencies may have an alternate view on that."

The audit office has been in more public disputes with state agencies before. A 2020 financial compliance audit found Montana faced a risk of the federal government clawing back at least $84 million in fraudulent Medicaid payments, but the Department of Public Health and Human Services claimed the auditors made a series of mistakes or improper calculations to overstate the problem. The issue in that case arose in the process of gathering information for that report, when auditors reportedly found the DPHHS internal controls produced too many errors, so it developed its own tests to check for Medicaid eligibility through state income tax records. DPHHS officials said this and overestimations by auditors greatly inflated the figures received by Medicaid recipients.

The Governor's Office, which has appointed all the current state agency directors, said Wednesday this was the first time the issue had been raised; Gov. Greg Gianforte took office in early 2021.

"Furthermore, of course the governor directs agencies to follow the law, regardless of the practices of previous administrations," spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said.

During Tuesday's meeting, lawmakers and the audit staff sought to better understand how other states handle such conflicts. Butler, the auditor's legal counsel, said other states have enacted misdemeanors and felonies for intentionally refusing auditors access to information.

Any changes would have to be made during the Legislative session next year. Both Republicans and Democrats on the committee have expressed interest in potential changes to the law. Sen. Tom McGillvray, a Billings Republican, and House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, a Helena Democrat, said in separate interviews Thursday the matter is one of transparency and accountability in government.

"If the audit division is auditing an agency the agency should comply with what they want," McGillvray said.

Abbot said she's only aware of one disagreement on information being turned over to audit staff based on a different interpretation of law.

"I don't think criminal penalties are necessary but having cordial relationships with agency leadership and staff is incredibly important for the (audit) division to do its job," Abbott said.

