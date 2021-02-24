Montana legislation aims to change practices around mobile home parks

Backers of two bills that would change practices related to trailer parks said Wednesday the legislation would increase access to affordable housing and give residents more power over their living situations, while opponents argued the proposals would trump their property rights.
Both bills are carried by Rep. Brian Hoven, a Republican from Great Falls. Senate Bill 269 would require an owner trying to sell a mobile home park to notify its residents, as well as the Montana Board of Housing, of the sale at least 90 days in advance, and give a residents' association the opportunity to buy the park at market value, again with a 90-day timeline.
Senate Bill 268 would say if a rent increase was above the consumer price index or a lack of park maintenance, a proposed change in land use, or other activities reduce the quality of life or value of mobile homes in the park, the residents may petition a local governing body to condemn the park. Residents would then take over through eminent domain.
"The reason for the bill is to preserve affordable housing in Montana," Hoven said of Senate Bill 269. "Mobile homes are critically important to the state."
With a person owning their home structure but someone else leasing them the land it's on in a park, Hoven said trailer parks put people at risk.
"The power all resides on the owner of the park," Hoven said.
Hoven cited firms that buy up parks in Montana and raise rental rates and fees. He specifically mentioned Havenpark Communities, which had a lobbyist speak in opposition to both bills. The company's lobbyist disputed the amount several residents of its properties said their rents had been increased and told the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee the increases were meant to make infrastructure improvements.
George Nikolakakos, of Livingston, said he had sold a mobile home park to the park's residents after five years of ownership and got double what he paid for it.
"It's a common-sense no-brainer that strikes the right balance between property rights, tenants interests and it's just the right thing to do," Nikolakakos said.
Sheila Rice, a member of the Montana Housing Coalition and former executive director of NeighborWorks Great Falls, said that a park in that community was given the opportunity to purchase their land about seven years ago and that preserved 90 affordable homes. That happened because the tenants were told about the sale and had time to prepare an offer, Rice said.
"The passage of this bill will allow the residents to have a level playing field with these out-of-state investors who see this asset class as very lucrative," Rice said.
About 14 parks in Montana have been able to buy their land, other supporters of the bill said.
Jim Burrington, who lives in The Highwoods in Great Falls, said rent had increased in the two years he'd lived there after that park sold to Havenpark.
"If this continues to go up, its going to be a financial burden on us," Burrington said. "It would have been nice to have been offered a chance to purchase."
Cindy Newman, who also lives in The Highwoods, said residents didn't know about the sale.
"The cumulative effect of having Havenpark is fear and frustration," Newman said. "These are our homes and it's just sad that in their senior years people have to live under these conditions. I wish we had this opportunity."
The mayors of Great Falls and Billings also spoke in support of the proposals.
John Sinrud, head of the Montana Landlord Association, opposed the bills. He said residents could ask landlords now about the opportunity to buy and placed blame for lack of housing on communities he said weren't permitting parks.
"You're taking the private property owner and you're telling them what they need to do," Sinrud said. "I urge caution, I urge other solutions."
Other opponents included owners of mobile home parks who said SB 269 would limit them from selling their assets quickly if needed.
"We see it as a violation of our property rights," said Nathan Grovom, who owns two parks in Great Falls with his wife.
"As a property owner, we're looking down the barrel of an asset that's fairly liquid not being liquid at all and tied up for six months," Grovom said.
Charles Denowh, the lobbyist for Havenpark, said the company has focused on providing "nice, clean, safe communities" and that changes made because of rent increases have increased the sale prices for homes there.