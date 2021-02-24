Montana legislation aims to change practices around mobile home parks

"The passage of this bill will allow the residents to have a level playing field with these out-of-state investors who see this asset class as very lucrative," Rice said.

About 14 parks in Montana have been able to buy their land, other supporters of the bill said.

Jim Burrington, who lives in The Highwoods in Great Falls, said rent had increased in the two years he'd lived there after that park sold to Havenpark.

"If this continues to go up, its going to be a financial burden on us," Burrington said. "It would have been nice to have been offered a chance to purchase."

Cindy Newman, who also lives in The Highwoods, said residents didn't know about the sale.

"The cumulative effect of having Havenpark is fear and frustration," Newman said. "These are our homes and it's just sad that in their senior years people have to live under these conditions. I wish we had this opportunity."

The mayors of Great Falls and Billings also spoke in support of the proposals.

John Sinrud, head of the Montana Landlord Association, opposed the bills. He said residents could ask landlords now about the opportunity to buy and placed blame for lack of housing on communities he said weren't permitting parks.