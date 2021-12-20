Montana lawyer liable for nearly $9 million in penalties

A Montana lawyer who federal officials say earned more than $19.62 million from promoting a tax shelter through improper deductions for donating timeshares is liable for $8.46 million in penalties, according to the U.S. Department of Justice's Tax Division.

James Tarpey, who formed Project Philanthropy Inc., which operated as Donate for a Cause, promoted a scheme where timeshare owners could donate their unwanted timeshares for large tax deductions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tarpey and others conducted appraisals for the timeshares, and in March 2019 a federal court in Montana found those appraisals "lacked sufficient independence" and that the "false appraisals resulted in tax avoidance."

The federal government first filed an action against Tarpey in 2015, and he agreed to an injunction barring him from promoting the timeshare donation scheme in 2016. The court also ruled that Tarpey made false statements that resulted in tax avoidance.

The March 2019 order did not set Tarpey's penalty. In a final order on Dec. 16, the court ruled he would have to pay $8.46 million, which is the amount the government sought in a counterclaim, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2016 reported that Tarpey's sister, Suzanne Tarpey, was also barred from doing appraisals for the scheme. The Chronicle reported that James Tarpey was then an owner of the Bacchus Pub in Bozeman.

