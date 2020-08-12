Montana lawmakers will be polled on flavored vaping ban

But the economic committee does not have rule oversight over the state health department; that lies with the interim Children, Families, Health and Human Services committee.

By July 27, the Legislative Services Division had received 20 written objection to the health department's rules on flavored vaping products. Nineteen of the letters appears to be a form letter, while Bedey's was different but objected to the same proposed rules.

The letters cite the objection from the Economic Affairs interim committee and says the health department is over-stepping its authority.

Because 20 lawmakers objected to the rule and asked for the Legislature to be polled, the interim health and human services committee must conduct the poll.

A poll does not delay the rule-making process, however. Polls are used to determine if the rule is consistent with legislative intent and would be relevant if there is litigation over the validity of the rule.

The poll will be held by mail and sent to legislators by Aug. 17. Return envelops must be postmarked by Sept. 8 to be counted.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.