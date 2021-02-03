Montana lawmakers weigh new voter ID restrictions

Despite Republicans’ concerns about election fraud in Montana, there is scant evidence of any isolated instances of such incidents, let alone widespread fraud. A federal judge cited that fact last September, when he shot down a challenge brought by former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign against the state’s decision to allow all-mail ballots in the 2020 general election.

“When pressed during the hearing in this matter, the plaintiffs were compelled to concede that they cannot point to a single instance of voter fraud in Montana in any election during the last 20 years,” U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen wrote at the time, adding, “Importantly, Montana’s use of mail ballots during the recent primary election did not give rise to a single report of voter fraud.”

Prior to the hearing on Cuffe’s bill, the committee endorsed another bill requested by the Secretary of State’s office. House Bill 170 would require election administrators to update the lists of inactive voters every year. Current law only requires such updates every other year. The panel passed it on a party-line vote, 5-3.