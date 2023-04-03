For the second time in less than a week, lawmakers have killed off Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s major housing proposal.

The bill was the Montana Home Ownership Means Economic Security, or HOMES, Act, dedicating $200 million to expand water and sewer infrastructure around the state in the name of increasing housing supply.

“Since the beginning of the session, we've been trying to put together a long-term sustainable way to not only affect the original problem when it comes to housing, which is primarily a zoning and permitting problem at the local level, but then also deal with the compacting, compounding factor of the influx of population into the state of Montana, which has obviously added to the problem,” said bill sponsor Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula.

People are being priced out of cities and towns around the state as prices dramatically increase in urban areas around Montana. The HOMES Act came out of the work of a commission Gianforte formed to look at the issue. So far this session lawmakers have advanced some proposals aimed at addressing housing through bills like changing zoning requirements for multi-family housing, but HOMES was Gianforte’s premiere pitch.

After an amendment that would have created deed restrictions, the bill was voted down with no debate last week in the House Appropriations Committee. It was later brought back and cleared the committee on a 13-10 margin, again with no debate.

But it went down Monday against a transmittal deadline — where it would have needed to advance to stay alive — on a substantial 30-69 margin. Generally support came from some of the chamber’s more moderate Republicans and a smattering of Democrats.

The bill would have established a $200 million fund to help pay for water and sewer for new housing projects. The state’s Board of Investments would have been given authority to issue loans from the fund worth up to half the cost of the proposed infrastructure project to developers or local governments. Eligible projects would include demolition or expansion of water, wastewater and stormwater, along with roads and sidewalks to service new or rehabilitated homes.

To qualify for a loan, projects would need to meet eligibility requirements, including a minimum density of 10 housing units per acre across the residential development.

Loans could also take the form of bond purchases, worth up to 50% of the total bond or security issued by a local government to cover the costs of an infrastructure project. Local governments receiving a loan would need to waive any impact fees associated with the development project.

A separate portion of the bill would also create a grant program for municipalities to offset planning costs associated with building out infrastructure. Those grants would be funded by earnings from a $25 million chunk of the larger fund. The Department of Commerce estimated interest on the pot of money would generate about $900,000 each year for that purpose.

Last week at a press conference, the governor urged lawmakers to get the bill to his desk.

“Let's get the HOMES program across the finish line so we can increase the supply of housing and get more Montanans into a home they can afford,” Gianforte said.

But lawmakers weren’t falling in line Monday.

Rep. Bob Keenan, a Bigfork Republican, rattled off a list of the side effects of growth in Montana.

“Are we going to have enough schools, teachers, school buses, fire trucks, ambulances, more gas stations, more casinos, dispensaries, liquor stores, or bridges in good repair?” Keenan asked before continuing with his list.

“ … Do we have enough magnesium chloride for the people who don't like slippery roads? Do we have enough bandwidth for cell phones and computers? How many area codes are we going to have in Montana when we fill up all of these houses with people; 406 is pretty cool. We're gonna have more than 406 pretty soon.”

“ … Let's go back to the bumper sticker. Cows, not condos,” Keenan ended.

Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, explained opposition that came from some Democrats.

“I think it's the wrong approach. I do appreciate the deed restriction that got put on in committee. That helps. But the bottom line is nothing in this bill ensures attainable housing for people and I think that $200 million that we invest should guarantee attainability,” Abbott said.

Republican Rep. Bill Mercer, of Billings, said he had concerns that there would be enough contractors in the state to make the bill usable. Rep. Tanner Smith, of Kalispell, said he didn't want to see tax dollars used when there's "so much money out there in the private sector that's just waiting for the cost of goods to go down."

But Republican Rep. Brad Barker, of Roberts, said he thought density requirements in the bill of 10 units per acre would help ensure affordability in what was built. He also said that since lawmakers are only in session this year, they needed to get the program in place.

Rep. Llew Jones, a Conrad Republican, acknowledged the fate of the bill was “pretty much sealed" during debate on the floor, but said he thought the concept was innovative and could live on even if the bill died. Sometimes legislation is used as leverage for other policies, and bills with similar titles could be amended later in the session to include pieces of the HOMES Act if needed.

— Sam Wilson contributed to this story.