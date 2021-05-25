Montana lawmakers to be polled on 8 veto overrides

In the coming days, lawmakers will be polled on whether to override eight vetoes issued by Gov. Greg Gianforte after they adjourned the legislative session last month, including a bill that sought to add more landowners involved in agriculture to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The Secretary of State is required to poll legislators on whether to override post-session vetoes of bills that received a combined 100 votes from the 150 lawmakers in the House and Senate. As is the case when the Legislature is in session, a veto override requires a two-thirds vote from both the House and Senate to succeed.

Lawmakers have 30 days from when the Secretary of State sends out the ballots to mail or fax them back.

Among those bills is Senate Bill 306 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, which would expand the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission from five to seven members and require that three commissioners be agricultural landowners.

The concept of expanding the commission drew support during the Legislature, but SB 306 drew some concerns due to the landowner component.