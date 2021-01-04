Montana lawmakers start session in midst of pandemic

Members of the state Legislature on Monday took their oaths of office, kicking off a session with increased Republican majorities and held in the midst of a pandemic.
Republicans Rep. Wylie Galt, of Martinsdale, was elected speaker of the House quickly after swearing in and Sen. Mark Blasdel, of Kalispell, was voted president of the Senate.
The session marks the first since 2005 with a Republican in the governor's office, as Gov. Greg Gianforte was sworn in earlier in the morning. The expanded GOP legislative majorities came as the party swept every statewide office, all but one by double-digit margins.
In a press conference after swearing-in ceremonies, Blasdel said this Legislature will be unlike any other.
"We are facing an unprecedented challenge of legislating during a global pandemic, the likes of which we haven't seen in over 100 years," Blasdel said. "To have the effective legislative session that Montanans expect and deserve, and to provide options for legislators and members of the public to safely participate in the process, we're having our first hybrid session in Montana history with the ability to make your voice heard remotely, as well as in person."
Lawmakers Monday quickly approved of rules that allow legislators to sit in committee hearings and floor sessions, as well as vote, remotely. The changes also allow the public to participate remotely.
Lawmakers also created a panel, the makeup of which is 75% Republican, to address COVID-19 in the Capitol.
The panel will have broad authority over things like distancing and capacity in meeting rooms. Democrats have said the panel is reactive, not proactive, while Republicans say they will be more effective legislators in person and the panel can address concerns as they come up.
Blasdel said the panel will meet in the coming days and that the meeting would be posted on the legislative website. He added there's a system set up at the state clinic for lawmakers who feel sick.
Blasdel also said he believed there would be a process to provide notification about any cases associated with the session, though it's not clear yet what that will look like.
On the Senate floor, he asked for patience.
"We are in uncharted times and a lot of challenges, a lot of new things for staff, chairmen, everyone else involved, the public as well," Blasdel said. "To have a productive session I think we owe it to the citizens of Montana to come here as we are elected to do the job they've asked us to do, just like we ask every citizen to go to work each and every day."
Leading up to the session, lawmakers clashed along party lines about how to convene given the pandemic that's killed nearly 1,000 Montanans.
In the state House, nearly all 100 lawmakers were sworn in on the House floor. About a quarter of the Republicans, who hold 67 seats, were wearing masks, while all Democrats present were masked. There were no additional distancing measures, and lawmakers sat in their normal chairs in close proximity.
In the Senate, about 70% of the 31 Republicans on the floor wore masks. Some Democrats, all masked, were in the old state Supreme Court chambers to facilitate distancing measures.
After the floor sessions Monday, the minority leaders in the House and Senate released a joint statement.
“Our caucuses have decades of experience working across the aisle to pass legislation that expands economic opportunity for all Montanans, and we plan to build on those successes and overcome new, unprecedented obstacles in 2021," said Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena, and Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena. "We hope that our colleagues on the other side of the aisle can find it within them to help conduct a session that is safe, predictable, and open to the kind of public participation Montanans have come to expect.”
While the vote in the House to elect Galt speaker went quickly and without objection, an intra-party fight among House Republicans over how much power the speaker and committee chairs should have spilled into the floor session.
Still, Galt said in the press conference the party would be united in working to help boost struggling businesses and cutting taxes.
"I think there's going to be unity," Galt said. "There's 67 (Republicans in the House). We're all very independent and uniquely minded. ... We're here to allow everyone to be able to stand up and speak and let those opinions (be) known."
On the House floor, Abbott said Democrats will work on policies that create jobs and expand economic opportunity, as well as build infrastructure, protect access to health care and fund public schools.
"These are the measures that working families need to succeed. Republicans have unilateral control of state government for the first time in two decades. It’s an incredible responsibility during challenging times, and we will hold you accountable for that responsibility to Montanans each and every day," Abbott said to the GOP House members.
House Majority Leader Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, said her caucus will be able to work together.
"The conservative House majority will pass a balanced budget with no tax increases. We will grow our economy by making our state a better place to live and work and do business," Vinton said.
Earlier Monday, two demonstrations formed on either side of the Capitol building.
On the south side, the Helena Solidarity Network, made up of residents, the Montana Nurses Association and the Democratic Socialists of America, stood often in silence and held signs urging those entering to wear masks.
Bonnie Lambert, who spoke on behalf of the group, said they were there to manifest their concern about lawmakers who would not be following COVID-19 precautions previously issued by the state and local health departments to slow the spread of the virus. Lawmakers are not subject to the rules the rest of the county is under while in the Capitol conducing legislative business.
“They’re going to be in there infecting others in the building, then they're going to leave the building and go out into our community, go to restaurants, go to grocery stores, whatever they do, and we’re very concerned about their spreading the virus into our community at a more rapid rate than it already is,” Lambert said. “We want to tell them they’re welcome in Helena as long as they abide by the rules.”
On the opposite side of the building, more than 100 people had arrived on the steps of the Capitol for a philosophically opposite demonstration. Dave and Lisa Carroll came over the Continental Divide from Elliston on Monday for the rally, which Dave said he learned about from Facebook.
“When I think of a Freedom rally, I think of supporting our constitution,” Dave Carroll said.
He referred to the COVID-19 measures enacted to slow the spread of the virus as “intrusive.” He said he didn’t want to downplay the seriousness of the virus, but said states rights and personal freedoms had been eroded by public health measures.
Speakers held up similar notions as the rally played out, urging lawmakers to reject state mandates.