Montana lawmakers start session in midst of pandemic

Lawmakers Monday quickly approved of rules that allow legislators to sit in committee hearings and floor sessions, as well as vote, remotely. The changes also allow the public to participate remotely.

Lawmakers also created a panel, the makeup of which is 75% Republican, to address COVID-19 in the Capitol.

The panel will have broad authority over things like distancing and capacity in meeting rooms. Democrats have said the panel is reactive, not proactive, while Republicans say they will be more effective legislators in person and the panel can address concerns as they come up.

Blasdel said the panel will meet in the coming days and that the meeting would be posted on the legislative website. He added there's a system set up at the state clinic for lawmakers who feel sick.

Blasdel also said he believed there would be a process to provide notification about any cases associated with the session, though it's not clear yet what that will look like.

On the Senate floor, he asked for patience.