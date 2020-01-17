HELENA — Members of Montana's House of Representatives and legislative staffers evaluated two chair designs to replace the seating that has been used by lawmakers for more than a century.
"We need to do this right because these chairs may be around another 100 years," House Speaker Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said Thursday, adding that the chairs should fit the historic atmosphere of the House.
Lawmakers set aside $200,000 to purchase 106 wooden chairs for the House along with furniture for the Senate.
The current chairs in the House are uncomfortable, unstable and have broken on occasion, sending a lawmaker tumbling to the floor.
You have free articles remaining.
The designs reviewed Thursday included a rounded back chair from Appleton Furniture of Helena and a high-backed chair manufactured by Montana Correctional Enterprises at the prison in Deer Lodge, the Great Falls Tribune reported. The leather chairs both have five casters to make them more stable.
Appleton furniture's design came out ahead in Thursday's scoring, which took into account overall look and fit, whether it met the requested specifications and whether it could be reproduced.
The lawmakers will make a final decision later. The chairs are to be completed in time for the 2021 legislative session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Give 'em a milk stool to sit on and maybe we get some real legislation done. They get a comfy chair when they give the residential taxpayer some relief.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.