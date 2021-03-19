Montana lawmakers revisit dress code some call sexist

HELENA — Montana lawmakers have revived a dress code that drew accusations of sexism when it was first introduced ahead of the 2015 legislative session before being tabled without ever taking effect.

The dress code made a reappearance Thursday in response to a Republican lawmaker's objection to a male Democrat's decision not to wear a tie on the House floor, part of an unwritten expectation loosely enforced by lawmakers.

"It is important, and I think we need to address it at some point, and I guess I got tired of waiting," said Rep. Mark Noland, a Republican who brought the objection.

Republicans said Thursday they wanted to cement the tie-wearing expectation in House rules, but by making an issue of requiring ties for men they also brought back what some feel are sexist requirements for women. The proposed code says women "should be sensitive to skirt lengths and necklines" while saying they can wear suits or dresses.

Democratic lawmakers expressed anger Thursday during a House Rules Committee meeting when Republican lawmakers' first brought up the issue, pointing out that legislators should focus on addressing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the state.