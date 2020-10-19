Montana lawmakers reject power grab by majority Republicans

HELENA — Montana lawmakers have rejected legislative rule changes that would have authorized majority leaders of the House and Senate to break tie votes in legislative interim committees, which are usually comprised of Democrats and Republicans in equal numbers.

The rule changes were proposed last month by the Joint House and Senate Rules Committee, chaired by outgoing Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville. Members of the House and Senate were polled and voted them down, according to results presented to the Rules Committee on Monday.

Rep. Kimberly Dudik, D-Missoula, accused Republican lawmakers of proposing the rule change in order to overturn an emergency declaration made by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration gave the governor authority to distribute coronavirus relief funds and establish public health regulations.

Thomas said after the meeting that Dudik's accusation was "baseless."

"These rules that we proposed have nothing to do with that," he said. "If we wanted to do that, we have other means to do that."