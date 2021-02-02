Montana lawmakers hear bill to block federal firearms bans

Hinkle and other supporters alluded to possible gun restrictions that could be reconsidered after the election of President Joe Biden — including a ban on AR-style rifles, universal background checks, restrictions on high-capacity magazines and a federal red flag law designed to prevent people at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing a firearm. But some have said such measures face an uphill battle amid polarization of the issue.

Opponents of the Montana bill said it would make it difficult for local law enforcement to collaborate with federal authorities on issues beyond gun access when such collaboration is essential to protect public safety, including domestic violence and drug offenses.

"Federal ban is defined in this bill so broadly that very little wouldn't fall under its prohibitions for enforcement," said Kelly Lynch, deputy director and general counsel of the Montana League of Cities and Towns.

Lynch also pointed to an apparent contradiction in Republican lawmakers' priorities, after the House Judiciary Committee last week advanced a bill to prohibit the establishment of sanctuary cities in Montana by requiring local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration laws.

That bill was endorsed last week by Gianforte. Montana does not have any designated sanctuary cities.