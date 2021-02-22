Montana lawmakers advance revived bill to block medical treatment for trans youth

Jeff Laszloffy, president of the Montana Family Foundation, spoke in support of the bill.

"People are free to do whatever they want, but when you have a minor that's that's growing up, they have no idea or the ability to forecast 10 years into the future and know what they will want for themselves," Laszloffy said.

Shawn Reagor, program director with the Montana Human Rights Network, testified about spending the night in the parking lot outside an emergency room over the weekend. waiting to learn the fate of a 19-year-old transgender woman who had attempted to die by suicide.

"Fortunately, her roommate found her in time," Reagor said. " ... The consequences (of the bill) for the transgender community members are life and death. The roommate shared with me late last night that it was this bill and this fact that it came back came back that completely caused her to lose hope. The actions that you take today, and the votes that you take today, will have life-and-death effects."

SK Rossi, a longtime lobbyist who has addressed the committee many times through the years, told lawmakers the testimony from the supporters of the bill sent a hurtful message.