Montana lawmakers advance measures barring vaccine 'passports,' easing exemptions

“I’m worried about my daughter and the type of culture she’s going to grow up in if we for some reason as a family decide not to take an experimental vaccine approved on an emergency order,” Hinkle said. "… Would we be prohibited from taking her to a ballgame or to a wedding, or conducting life as we see fit now?”

The House overwhelmingly passed an amendment that narrowed the scope of the bill, including a prohibition on government agencies connecting medical records to any other government-issued records or identification.

The amendment changed that to immunization records, as well as stripping out language that would have forbade the coercion of “an individual to receive any pharmaceutical produce or intervention.” Opponents to the bill had argued that the latter provision would have eliminated the ability of courts to require that some defendants be medicated to stand trial.