Montana lawmakers advance bill to nullify federal gun bans

HELENA — A measure that would prohibit state and local law enforcement officials in Montana from enforcing federal bans on firearms, ammunition and magazines is nearing passage in the state Legislature just a week after President Joe Biden urged Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted Wednesday 30-20 in favor of the measure. They are set to vote on the bill for a third and final time this week before the bill heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who has not commented on whether he would sign the bill into law.

The bill would ban state employees from enforcing or implementing federal bans on firearms, magazines or ammunition.

Supporters of the bill say it would protect the Second Amendment from stiffer gun control laws that could come from federal legislation or executive orders by President Joe Biden in the wake of two mass shootings that killed 10 people in Colorado and eight people in Georgia earlier this month.

"We don't know what that's going to look like, but I don't have any hope that it's not going to look bad to those of us who appreciate the Second Amendment," Republican Sen. Tom McGillvray said.