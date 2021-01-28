Montana lawmaker withdraws controversial parenting bill

Lord and Scott said they were aware of four court cases in which this situation specific to the legislation had arisen.

Those included on emails regarding the drafting process included Lord, Scott and Christopher Gillette. Rep. Jane Gillette consulted Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, on Dec. 22 and Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, another Great Falls Republican and also a lawyer, on Jan. 8, according to emails written between Gillette and the bill drafter.

"Looks good to me," Gillette wrote to a bill drafter drafter in a Dec. 22 email. "I think the lawyers are happy too."

On Wednesday, Gillette said she understood how the bill's language could be seen as its critics perceived.

"I can see it now," Gillette said in an interview on the House floor. "Although when (the attorney group) explained it to me it came across very different to me but I understand how the language if you're not familiar with that topic, it can be pretty activating and I have a lot of respect and compassion for victims. I'm sensitive to this topic so I'll certainly start with that."