 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, won't be identified
0 comments
breaking topical centerpiece

Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, won't be identified

{{featured_button_text}}

A Montana lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 but declined to release their name, a spokesperson for the legislative COVID-19 panel said Tuesday.

"The legislator is quarantining away from the Capitol," according to a press release issued Tuesday. "The legislator has not given permission to release their name. Contact tracing is ongoing per the Legislature's contact tracing program."

Rapid tests at the Montana Legislature produced one positive case Monday, according to data provided Tuesday by panel. 

The positive case emerged from three tests administered Monday, which included two lawmakers and a staff member, according to the information provided to the Montana State News Bureau. The last lawmaker reported their own positive case over a month ago

As lawmakers set up rules and guidelines early this session to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rules that emerged never required lawmakers to release their name if they test positive, but legislative leadership said doing so was an expectation.

The panel has issued public notifications for five lawmakers so far this session. The panel does not make cases among legislative staff known on an individual basis.

So far this month 110 tests have been administered to lawmakers or legislative staff, with three of those tests returning positive. Five of those tests were administered Tuesday and none returned positive. The testing program at the capitol uses rapid tests. 

A spokesperson said Monday there were no recent positive cases in the governor's office.

Montana State News Bureau
0 comments
0
3
0
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News