Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, won't be identified

A Montana lawmaker has tested positive for COVID-19 but declined to release their name, a spokesperson for the legislative COVID-19 panel said Tuesday.

"The legislator is quarantining away from the Capitol," according to a press release issued Tuesday. "The legislator has not given permission to release their name. Contact tracing is ongoing per the Legislature's contact tracing program."

Rapid tests at the Montana Legislature produced one positive case Monday, according to data provided Tuesday by panel.

The positive case emerged from three tests administered Monday, which included two lawmakers and a staff member, according to the information provided to the Montana State News Bureau. The last lawmaker reported their own positive case over a month ago.