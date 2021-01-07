Montana lawmaker tests positive for COVD-19

Bedey had been in the Capitol since the session convened Jan. 4. Bedey has been seen by reporters in public spaces wearing a mask. On the first day of the session, he was among the roughly 25% of House Republicans wearing a mask as they were sworn in. About 70% of Senate Republicans were masked during their swearing in. All Democrats in the building have been observed regularly wearing masks.

“I applaud Rep. Bedey for doing the right things from the very beginning. He’s been wearing a mask to help protect the safety of others at the Capitol. After testing positive, he immediately contacted leadership to let us know and he also called the Lewis and Clark County Health Department. Rep. Bedey is a model that I encourage others to follow,” Ellsworth said in an emailed statement.

Bedey was last in the Capitol at 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was tested at 9 a.m. Thursday in Lewis and Clark County and received the positive notification later in the day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I continue to believe that the most effective way to serve in the legislature is in person. But I also have a duty to my colleagues to do what I can to promote their safety. I will do my best to do the people's business remotely and look forward to returning to the Capitol," Bedey said in an emailed statement.