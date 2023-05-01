A Helena judge on Monday put a temporary block on an administrative rule that would have required preauthorization for abortions covered by Medicaid, changed what counts as a medically necessary abortion and limited who can provide abortions in Montana.

The temporary restraining order was issued after three abortion providers — All Families Healthcare, Blue Mountain Clinic and Planned Parenthood of Montana — filed a lawsuit last Friday challenging the administrative rule and asking for a block on the law while the litigation played out.

The rule was initially set to take effect Monday, but a press release from Planned Parenthood of Montana said it was delayed to May 8 after the lawsuit was filed. The Montana Legislature has also passed a bill seeking to do the same thing as the rule, but would instead codify the policy.

The order from Judge Mike Menahan said the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in showing the rule violates the state Constitution's guarantees of privacy and equal protection, as upheld by the state Supreme Court's past Armstrong and Weems decisions that recognized the right to an abortion from a provider under the patient’s choosing and that abortion care cannot be limited to physicians only. His order also cited the Jeannette R. v. Ellery case, which said the state health department is required to cover medically necessary abortions through Medicaid.

“Plaintiffs have established that absent immediate injunctive relief, enforcement of the rule will result in immediate, grave health consequences for Medicaid-eligible Montanans seeking abortion care," Menahan wrote.

He continued “ … Granting a temporary restraining order will serve the public interest by ensuring that Medicaid-eligible Montanans continue to have access to constitutionally protected abortions and safe, effective medical care.”

In a statement Monday, the plaintiffs welcomed the order.

“We are incredibly grateful that the court stopped this dangerous, unconstitutional new Medicaid rule from going into effect on May 8," a statement from the plaintiffs read.

" ... It shouldn’t matter what zip code you live in, how much money you make, or what insurance you use — everyone deserves access to the full range of reproductive health care services available in Montana. We will continue to fight this rule to protect pregnant Montanans with low incomes and their freedom to make decisions about their bodies, lives and futures.”

The state Department of Public Health and Human Services, which is the defendant in the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the temporary restraining order.