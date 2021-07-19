Montana judge keeps most sanctions in place in MHP case

A District Court judge last week ruled the sanctions imposed against the Montana Highway Patrol for bungling evidence will largely remain in place as it prepares its defense for a trial next month.

Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Kathy Seeley wrote in her July 15 order that MHP could show the jury the recently found video of a "near miss accident" in 2017 involving a trooper and a Wyoming driver that led to the civil case. The expert witnesses MHP had assembled to counter the driver's claims that he was injured in the crash, however, would not be able to testify at trial, Seeley wrote, and the issue of whether MHP caused the crash will remain settled in the driver's favor.

The trial is scheduled Aug. 9.