Montana judge blocks legislative subpoena seeking justice's records

A District Court judge on Tuesday blocked a legislative subpoena for a Supreme Court justice's communications, writing in an order that the Legislature appears to have exceeded its investigative authority.
District Court Judge Mike McMahon wrote in the Tuesday order he would have to be "blind" to not see that the Legislature's recent subpoena for a Supreme Court Justice Jim Rice's records is not a legislative effort but instead a clash over records of political interests.
Legislative Republicans in recent months have opened an investigation into the judicial branch, claiming misuse of state resources and failure to retain records as set out in state policy. The investigation launched when GOP lawmakers, digging into allegations of judicial impartiality, found the Supreme Court administrator had deleted an internal judges poll on pending legislation.
The judicial branch, and Rice's legal challenge against the legislative subpoena for his communications, has asserted the polls were not predetermining judicial opinions on pending legislation, but only providing the judiciary's lobbying efforts on bills that would affect the judiciary's functions.
The Montana Judicial Standards Commission, a judicial review board enshrined in the constitution, has the proper authority to investigate the judiciary, McMahon wrote Tuesday.
At a hearing a week earlier, McMahon called the subpoena suspect. Attorneys for the Montana Department of Justice, which is representing the Legislature, said they would be willing to negotiate with Rice and the other justices for the records sought in their investigation.
