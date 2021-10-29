Montana joins lawsuit challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors

It’s unclear exactly how Montana-based federal contractors will navigate the dueling state and federal requirements going forward. They include large construction companies that have won federal contracts to build everything from projects at Malmstrom Air Force Base and hydroelectric dams to sections of the wall spanning part of the U.S.-Mexico border.

David Smith, the executive director of the Montana Contractors Association, said Thursday that he considered the governor’s guidance “great news” for his members, who include many construction contractors in the state.

He worries that Biden’s order could push many employees at construction companies with federal contractors to quit and go work for other outfits. Many Montanans have refused to get vaccinated against COVID, and the state’s rate of fully vaccinated residents stands at just 51%, compared with 58% nationwide.

“To have that sort of blackmail, that you can’t do work for the federal government if you’re not 100% vaccinated, is kind of egregious,” Smith said.

His organization supported House Bill 702, the legislation that created Montana’s prohibition on vaccine mandates earlier this year. He said vaccines should be encouraged, but the companies he represents don’t want to have to enforce mandates for their employees.