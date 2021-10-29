Montana joins lawsuit challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Friday he has joined a federal lawsuit filed by Missouri and eight other states challenging President Biden’s recent executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for federal contractors.
The lawsuit calls the president’s order — issued last month as part of a federal effort to increase stalled vaccination rates across the country — a “power grab” that violates the states’ Tenth Amendment rights and other federal law. It asks the court to enjoin the executive order and declare it invalid.
“President Biden’s dictate attempting to force injections on employees at federally contracted businesses via executive order is illegal and a gross overreach into the lives of Montanans,” Knudsen, a Republican, stated in a press release Friday. “Workers in our state don’t lose their rights just because their company happens to do some work for the federal government.”
The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Missouri.
Nationwide, about one-fifth of the labor force is employed by federal contractors, according to the federal Department of Labor. The lawsuit alleges that proportion is consistent with the plaintiff states’ workforces, and includes some health, education, corrections and other departments within state governments that contract with the federal government.
Biden signed the executive order Sept. 9, and the rules subsequently created by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force include the COVID-19 vaccine requirement in all new federal contracts, effective Oct. 15. Affected employees would have to get fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.
It's in addition to several yet-to-be-enacted orders issued by Biden in recent months to boost vaccination rates. One will require that all organizations with more than 100 employees mandate staff be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID. Two other regulations will require that all nursing homes and medical facilities mandate vaccinations for their employees in order to receive federal funding through the Medicare and Medicaid programs. All of the orders have raised questions in Montana about how the conflict between state and federal vaccine laws will play out.
Citing reports that vaccine mandates could prompt many workers to quit their jobs, the lawsuit alleges that Biden’s order “will have deleterious effects on economy and inefficiency by causing the large-scale resignations of unvaccinated employees of federal contractors.” The states argue that would violate the Procurement Act, which gives the federal government the power to create an “economic and efficient system” for a wide range of services.
Neighboring states Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota are also among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. It names Biden, the United States, and a host of federal offices and officials as defendants.
Montana’s 'vaccine discrimination' law
The lawsuit also refers to newly enacted prohibitions on vaccine mandates in some states, alleging that the federal requirement infringes on their sovereign authority when it “ostensibly preempts” some of those state laws.
The lawsuit essentially argues that the Tenth Amendment’s reservation of powers to the states includes the ability to prohibit vaccine mandates, University of Montana law professor Anthony Johnstone explained Friday.
“General claims that the vaccine mandate, in this form or any form, is outside of the federal government’s power and is instead reserved to the states to decide, that claim would make room for Montana and other states to enforce a ban on vaccine mandates for federal contractors,” Johnstone said.
Unlike some other states that have barred public employers from mandating COVID-19 shots, Montana forbids most workplaces — including most private businesses — from mandating that employees get the vaccine. It was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, earlier this year. It is currently facing challenges from two lawsuits, one in state court and another in federal court.
Knudsen separately issued guidance earlier in the week for federal contractors in the state who will be forced to navigate the dueling vaccine requirements. His memo noted that the executive order only applies to new or renewed federal contracts, and notes that the state’s vaccine law doesn’t conflict with existing contracts. But he stayed silent on how that conflict plays out in federal contracts going forward.
But on Wednesday Gianforte went further in his own guidance to employers in Montana, in which he said Biden’s order “violates Montana law” which “makes clear that contract terms that violate Montana public policy are unenforceable.
“As such, President Biden’s order is unenforceable,” the governor wrote.
Johnstone believes that interpretation “gets the [U.S.] Constitution upside-down under the Supremacy Clause,” which holds that federal law trumps state law, unless it’s a power specifically reserved to the states.
“There’s a difference between saying that the executive order violates state law — which it cannot — and that the federal order violates the constitution,” Johnstone said.
It’s unclear exactly how Montana-based federal contractors will navigate the dueling state and federal requirements going forward. They include large construction companies that have won federal contracts to build everything from projects at Malmstrom Air Force Base and hydroelectric dams to sections of the wall spanning part of the U.S.-Mexico border.
David Smith, the executive director of the Montana Contractors Association, said Thursday that he considered the governor’s guidance “great news” for his members, who include many construction contractors in the state.
He worries that Biden’s order could push many employees at construction companies with federal contractors to quit and go work for other outfits. Many Montanans have refused to get vaccinated against COVID, and the state’s rate of fully vaccinated residents stands at just 51%, compared with 58% nationwide.
“To have that sort of blackmail, that you can’t do work for the federal government if you’re not 100% vaccinated, is kind of egregious,” Smith said.
His organization supported House Bill 702, the legislation that created Montana’s prohibition on vaccine mandates earlier this year. He said vaccines should be encouraged, but the companies he represents don’t want to have to enforce mandates for their employees.
Yet Smith also acknowledged the competing requirements could put contractors in a bind, and that it’s unclear whether a Montana company could abide by the terms of future federal contracts without running afoul of state law.