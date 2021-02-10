Montana Indigenous People's Day pitched as 'day of education and celebration'

Committee Chairman Sen. Doug Kary, R-Billings, limited each speaker to three minutes during both bill hearings.

Representatives from a wide range of organizations, including Montana Native Vote, Montana Women Vote, the Northern Plains Resource Council and the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, spoke in support of the proposals. No one spoke in opposition.

Kary noted that Montana already has an American Indian Heritage Day, although it is not listed as a legal holiday and instead appears in the state law dealing with school district exercises.

He asked Marsha Small, one of the Indigenous People’s Day Montana co-founders, how the two holidays would be different. She responded that Indian Heritage Day is more specific to Indian culture.

“On Indigenous People’s Day, once it’s passed we can celebrate each other,” Small said. “I can learn about your heritage, you can learn about my heritage.”

Helena resident Roberta Duckhead Kittson Nyomo recalled growing up in the town of Paradise where she said she wasn’t allowed to learn about her Native heritage, and instead was given private lessons with her brother away from the other students.