Montana in discussions with VA to open hospital beds to non-veteran patients

And on Friday Bozeman Health announced it was also preparing to ration care for some patients, while also requesting help from the Montana National Guard to manage an expected overflow of patients in its critical care facilities.

“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday. “We have seen that the delta variant has been one which has led to high complications, in a population that we should not see those complications. I think that is a big difference between this year and last year.”

New COVID-19 numbers released by DPHHS on Monday indicated new cases were continuing to spike across the state. In the past two weeks, average daily new cases have rocketed to levels not seen since December 2020.

Along with subsequent hospitalizations, deaths from the pandemic have also been on the rise in Montana. As of Monday, 1,887 people in the state had died from COVID, according to DPHHS. Seven people died in Yellowstone County alone between Friday and Sunday, the county reported Monday.

