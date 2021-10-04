Montana Human Rights Network names new director

"MHRN does a lot of research so being familiar in that role, it's a good spot for me to be because it's a little bit of all the things I know I can do," González-Aller said.

González-Aller got her start in the nonprofit world through adaptive sports, drawn in by her two siblings with intellectual and learning disabilities.

"It was a motivation for me to take on human rights work and the conditions of the world," she said. "It was a really wonderful place to start, it's all joy and super fun and getting to really be in service of someone else's joy."

But González-Aller knows the job ahead is likely to be less joyful. Montana is among several Western states where extremism has ridden the rise of outrage against public health measures.

Eldena Bear Don't Walk, board chair at MHRN, said González-Aller is well-positioned for the job.