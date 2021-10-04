Montana Human Rights Network names new director

The Montana Human Rights Network last week announced Angelina González-Aller as the nonprofit watchdog group's new executive director.
González-Aller replaces co-directors Rachel Carroll Rivas and Kim Abbott, who headed up the organization for seven years. The Montana Human Rights Network, formed in 1990 as a response to growing militia and white nationalist activity, is overseen by a 10-member board from across the state.
In a phone interview Monday with the Montana State News Bureau, González-Aller said she was honored to be entrusted with the reins of the organization.
"It's certainly a very big role and I'm very grateful to all my predecessors who have worked so hard to build MHRN into what it is today," she said.
González-Aller, 36, most recently served as program manager of the Center for Large Landscape Conservation's Community Resilience Program, where she worked with communities toward climate and conservation goals. Her research, education, organizing and nonprofit background includes work with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Center for Health Policy at the University of New Mexico and as a trainer with the Montana Racial Equity Project.
"MHRN does a lot of research so being familiar in that role, it's a good spot for me to be because it's a little bit of all the things I know I can do," González-Aller said.
González-Aller got her start in the nonprofit world through adaptive sports, drawn in by her two siblings with intellectual and learning disabilities.
"It was a motivation for me to take on human rights work and the conditions of the world," she said. "It was a really wonderful place to start, it's all joy and super fun and getting to really be in service of someone else's joy."
But González-Aller knows the job ahead is likely to be less joyful. Montana is among several Western states where extremism has ridden the rise of outrage against public health measures.
Eldena Bear Don't Walk, board chair at MHRN, said González-Aller is well-positioned for the job.
“Angelina is a positive and energetic leader who is already working alongside MHRN’s staff, board and supporters to help create robust solutions that will counter the rise in far-right extremism that is spreading across Montana,” said Bear Don’t Walk in a statement last week. “She will also guide our growing efforts on racial equity, LGBTQ equality, and economic justice that make our state safer and stronger. With these considerable skills and a shared vision to build diverse relationships across Montana, we are excited to chart a course for the next 30 years.“
The Bard Center for the Study of Hate's "State of Hate Index" published last month found Montana was among the five states where hate is most likely to manifest into violence, ranking 50th out of 51.
"There's a lot of work to do," González-Aller said. "This is a singular report but we also know through (the Southern Poverty Law Center) and hate watch groups that the task ahead is pretty great."
In an open letter posted on the Montana Human Rights Network's website, González-Aller laid out three goals to support those who face discrimination in Montana: bolstering the network's supporters, continuing development of staff and core programs, and transformative commitments to racial justice, equity and inclusion.
"We start with where we are," González-Aller said Monday. "Making sure that we're really tapped in and then growing our membership to stay connected to the people we serve."