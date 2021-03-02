Montana House votes down right-to-work bill

Surrounded by union members who filled the gallery and packed Capitol hallways in opposition to right-to-work legislation, the Montana House on Tuesday voted down the proposal.
The vote was 38-62, with some Republicans joining Democrats in opposition to the bill.
House Bill 251 was carried by Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade. It saw strong opposition from union members around the state as it advanced through a committee with opposition from Democrats and some Republicans who hold a majority in the Legislature.
But enough GOP members of the House Business and Labor Committee said last week they wanted to bring the debate to the full House floor, moving it along to Tuesday's vote.
The bill would have prohibited the requirement of belonging to a union as a condition of employment. The bill would also bar private-sector unions from requiring non-members covered by bargaining agreements pay union dues.
The Janus decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 already made it so unions can't collect fees for collectively bargaining on behalf of non-member public employees.
While past Democratic governors have made clear their opposition to right-to-work legislation, the landscape is different in Montana now with the first Republican to hold that office in 16 years.
During the 2020 gubernatorial campaign now Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, a Republican, said at a stop in Sidney that now-Gov. Greg Gianforte would not veto a right-to-work bill. Juras clarified to the Montana Television Network later that she had not spoken to Gianforte about such legislation and said that a bill would not be a priority. The campaign also said the audio from the event had been edited.
The state Senate on Monday before adjourning for the midway point of the session also defeated two bills that would have limited union actions.
Senate Bill 228 from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, and Senate Bill 89 from Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, proposed changes in light of the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision Janus v. AFSCME. That decision found that public sector unions could not mandate fees to non-union public employees for the purpose of collective bargaining.
SB 228, after amendments, would have allowed public sector union members to withdraw from the union twice per year. Hertz said he brought the bill for constituents who were concerned about halting their union dues.
The bill saw pushback on the floor from Democrats and some Republicans.
Sen. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, said the bill was tantamount to right-to-work legislation.
“We can call it what we want but let’s call it what it is, it’s a right to work bill,” he said.
Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, encouraged a no vote, saying he urged the Senate to “leave our workers alone.”
Hertz said emphatically that he would not vote for a right-to-work bill that impacts private unions, but that working for the government is very different.
The bill died on a tie 25-25 vote.
Regier introduced SB 89 by detailing the Janus decision and offering a list of political activity from public unions that favored Democrats. The bill would disallow the state from withholding union dues in employee paychecks, with Regier saying he believed it effectively offered the union free state services and could be argued that it equates to an in-kind services for a politically one-sided group.
The bill again saw objections, with Lynch saying there was no need for the legislation and it attacked workers.
Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, challenged the bill as inserting the legislature into negotiations and questioned whether the union dues were singled out in an arbitrary way.
“I would hope we’d quit poking people and treat them with respect,” he said.
SB 89 died on a vote of 22-28.
This story will be updated.