Montana House votes down media regulation bill

A proposal to regulate media outlets in Montana narrowly failed in the House Wednesday, after Democrats in opposition to the bill argued it would leave the state on “very thin constitutional grounds.”
House Bill 711, introduced last week, sought to require media outlets to publish the resolution of court cases with comparable placement, "magnitude, prominence, scale and manner" as prior coverage of the case. The bill went down on a 48-52 vote on second reading, with 15 Republicans joining all 33 Democrats voting against.
“We’re asking them to be honest, we’re asking them to be truthful,” said Rep. Mark Noland, a Bigfork Republican who sponsored the measure.
The bill would also give a defendant's representatives the ability to demand that media outlets “take down any unflattering pictures” or mugshots that were previously published if found not guilty, charges are dropped or convicted of a lesser charge. If media outlets fail to comply within 10 days, the requester could seek $10,000, plus attorney’s fees and other damages, from the outlets.
Democratic Rep. Tom France, of Missoula, argued that the bill was at odds with First Amendment press freedoms, and noted that the Legislature had earlier in the session passed a bill protecting free speech on college campuses. That measure, House Bill 218, passed both chambers nearly unanimously and has been sent to the governor’s desk.
“When we start telling the press how to act, telling the press ‘to speak the truth,’ which we know there are many different facets to the truth, that starts to infringe on the uninhibited debate that we advised our students that we wanted them to experience,” France said. “… I think we’re well advised to vote against this bill and take our own advice when it comes to free speech.”
The press's free speech rights are not absolute, and defamation laws apply to media outlets in Montana and elsewhere in the United States. France noted that the U.S. Supreme Court established a legal standard for defamation lawsuits against the media when it issued a ruling in a case involving the New York Times in 1964.
Several Republican legislators, however, referred to their own experiences and those of their family and acquaintances as justification for regulating the state media.
Last week, the bill had passed the House Judiciary Committee on a party-line, 12-7 vote.
The Associated Press reported previously that the legislation closely resembled similar bills that have been introduced in at least four other states, including Rhode Island, Maine, Mississippi and Tennessee.