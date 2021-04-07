Montana House votes down media regulation bill

“When we start telling the press how to act, telling the press ‘to speak the truth,’ which we know there are many different facets to the truth, that starts to infringe on the uninhibited debate that we advised our students that we wanted them to experience,” France said. “… I think we’re well advised to vote against this bill and take our own advice when it comes to free speech.”

The press's free speech rights are not absolute, and defamation laws apply to media outlets in Montana and elsewhere in the United States. France noted that the U.S. Supreme Court established a legal standard for defamation lawsuits against the media when it issued a ruling in a case involving the New York Times in 1964.

Several Republican legislators, however, referred to their own experiences and those of their family and acquaintances as justification for regulating the state media.

Last week, the bill had passed the House Judiciary Committee on a party-line, 12-7 vote.