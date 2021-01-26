Montana House votes down bill targeting gender-affirming care for transgender people

"I've been watching and studying and contemplating this bill for weeks," Vinton said. "I can't say that it was a 24-hour process. It was more of a couple-of-weeks-long process."

Vinton said she's been considering all perspectives around the legislation.

"I think yesterday and today, just like my fellow representatives did, I voted out of the concern for the health and safety of our children. I still have those concerns, but I can certainly see both aspects of the issue," Vinton said.

People in and out of her district had contacted her about the proposal, Vinton said.

"I welcome constituents or anyone else calling me, because that's how I learn more about the personal stories and the events that other families that have gone through, (things) that maybe I wasn't necessarily aware of," Vinton said.

Issues like those in HB 112 are newer to the Legislature, Vinton said.

"I think this is a conversation that needs to be ongoing. I'm sure that legislators 20 years ago never contemplated having this kind of bill before them. I hope that the conversation will continue and just as we did yesterday and today we're all going to keep what's best for kids in the forefront."