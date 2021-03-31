Montana House shoots down bill to expand Native American voting access

The Montana House on Wednesday shot down a bill that aimed to expand voting opportunities for Native Americans on the state’s seven Indian reservations, two days after the legislation narrowly passed on a preliminary vote.

House Bill 613 would have required counties to maintain a satellite or alternate election office on any reservations they overlap with, beginning a month before Election Day, while leaving the days and hours of operation up to the two jurisdictions to figure out. It would have also directed counties to consider adding ballot drop-boxes while ensuring that tribal photo IDs, if used to register or vote, wouldn’t need an expiration date or a residential address to be considered valid.

While at least one tribal leader objected to the bill as overly watered down from its original form, committee members and Native voting advocates hoped it could be a starting point for removing long-standing barriers to voting on reservations.

“I think it’s a really serious issue that could be looked at over the interim to make it better,” Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, a Browning Democrat who helped lead the bipartisan working group that developed the compromise legislation, said Wednesday after the bill failed to clear the House.