Montana House redistricting map drawn by Democrats advances

Following four days of negotiations that played out mostly behind the scenes, Montana’s redistricting commission voted Thursday to select a tentative map of state House districts drawn by Democrats for the next round of public comments and partisan negotiations.

A Dec. 10 meeting will be the next hearing for the public to offer comments on the preliminary map, which Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Maylinn Smith has repeatedly stressed is far from finalized.

“Again, this is a tentative map, I expect robust public comment on this map and I welcome that,” Smith said, after casting the tie-breaker in the 3-2 vote to advance the map. “I think the public comment we’ve gotten through this has been incredibly helpful.”

After the bipartisan commission’s work wraps up this month, the Legislature will get to offer feedback on that version when it convenes in January. Commissioners can then revise it further before finalizing the legislative districts that will be in place for the next decade.

Over this week’s work session, Republicans and Democrats on the commission lurched toward consensus, but weren’t able to fully bridge the gulf between the partisan maps each side unveiled on Monday. Despite some heated exchanges during their final discussion before the vote, Smith congratulated the two sides on finding several significant areas of compromise.

“By focusing on the things that you don’t agree on, you make it sound like there’s not a lot off agreement, and I look at the map and there’s a lot of agreement on these maps,” she said.

An attorney and professional mediator, Smith is the nonpartisan commissioner chosen by the Montana Supreme Court to chair the commission. The commission also includes two members chosen by each of the major political parties.

Since offering up their initial map proposals in August, commissioners representing the two parties have both said the process has brought the competing proposals closer together. Democrats have cited their increasingly compact districts that hew more closely to county lines than their initial proposals — both stated priorities of the GOP. Republican members have moderated the partisan advantage built into their initial maps, which the Democrats have heavily criticized.

But by the end of four days of hearing-room discussions, one-on-one negotiations and overnight number-crunching, the four partisan commissioners found little room left to budge from their most recent proposals unveiled Thursday morning.

Jeff Essman, a Republican commissioner, said that by the end of the day, his counterparts from the Democratic Party were unwilling to consider the GOP suggestions.

“I don’t feel confident that that effort has been received very well, to be honest with you, but I continue to be willing to work for that,” he told the commission.

Kendra Miller, representing Democrats, responded that the GOP proposals in the end would have simply left Democrats ceding more legislative seats, a characterization the Republican commissioners disputed.

“We have a map that is doing all of the things you are asking for on criteria," she said. "It’s not maybe doing the things that you wanted on partisan advantage, having more partisan advantage on the map than what this one that we are putting forward today has. And so that’s the sticking point.”

Republican commissioners levelled criticism at the Democrats for their party’s dominance in Missoula and Gallatin counties in the maps they put forward. Based on historic voting patterns, a typical election would net 19 Democratic seats and just 1 Republican seat across the two solid-blue counties, Republican Commissioner Dan Stusek said.

Democrats stuck to a similar argument, but as it applies across Montana. Since the first maps were unveiled, Miller focused on the likely outcome of Republicans’ proposals, which would initially have yielded supermajorities in an average election. That’s not true of their most recent proposal, Miller acknowledged, but she said it continues to give the GOP an outsized presence in the Legislature compared with their share of the vote statewide.

Smith set out some general guidelines at the start of the work session on Monday, noting that she wanted to bring the sides as close together as possible on a preliminary map by the end of Thursday. She also noted that she plans on voting only once if she has to break a tie between the two sides and endorsed a “whole-map” approach rather than deliberating district-by-district.

There were some specific areas where the two sides found common ground. Both of their most recent maps give Democrats the potential for picking up a second House seat in the Flathead, leaving a Whitefish-centric Democratic seat while adding a competitive district that would incorporate parts of that city and Columbia Falls.

Both parties also said their latest maps largely followed proposals for majority Native American districts put forth by the Native American Rights Fund. And compared with prior iterations, both maps more closely resemble one another’s urban districts in Great Falls, Butte and Kalispell.

Smith focused on the use of “shuttle diplomacy” to bring the parties closer to consensus. That approach consumed most of Wednesday’s meeting, when Smith met one-on-one with each of the four partisan commissioners to discuss areas of compromise, and directed them to meet with each other. Those meetings continued Thursday.

Smith and other members of the commission repeatedly noted that they were only meeting in pairs, thus avoiding triggering a quorum of three commissioners, which would require the negotiations be conducted in public.

“I think it would have been absolutely impossible to have gotten as much consensus as we did if were weren’t having individual discussions,” Miller said in an interview after the meeting. She added, “Would you value us walking into the room with our own maps, laying down battle lines, and neither of us never moving an inch, and the chair taking a (tie-breaking) vote?”

Republican Dan Stusek likewise thought the approach enabled more frank discussions, with the results of those negotiations still being hashed out on the record.

“Ultimately it led the commissioners to be able to focus on what they’re doing, and not receive that feedback from the outside world,” he said.

The next public hearing will be held Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., in Room 102 in the Montana State Capitol in Helena. Those wishing to offer public comments remotely via Zoom must submit a request by Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. to receive the login information.

To submit comments or view maps and other information, including future meeting and hearing dates and locations, visit mtredistricting.gov.