Montana House OKs bill barring sale of transferred federal lands

Opponents of federal land transfer often cite the expense of management under a hypothetical transfer, especially given Montana’s small population. That would lead the state under a large-scale transfer with little choice but to sell transferred lands into private hands, they argue.

Supporters of transferring federal lands often note the state could do a better job managing them and that transferred lands would turn into major revenue producers. They often also argue the state would provide better access plans, specifically that restrictions on motorized access could be curbed, and environmental litigation could be limited.

Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, challenged the simplicity of the bill, saying it would only take a future Legislature and governor to overturn the policy. The bill was about trying to make the unpopular concept of federal land transfer more palatable, he said.

Some Republican representatives spoke in support of the bill.

Rep. Steve Gist, R-Cascade, pointed to the ballooning federal debt and questioned whether the federal government could choose to sell public lands to pay that down. If the lands were transferred, the bill would offer them protection.