Montana House OKs all 3 marijuana bills

The bill passed second reading on a 59-41 vote in the House, a win for Republicans even after eight of their ranks broke with Democrats to vote against HB 701.

"As written, after the amendments today, there are key components that are missing," Rep. Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula, told the House floor Tuesday, citing funding for public lands, behavioral health and veterans' services. "There’s a lot about I-190 that is no longer with the bill that voters supported.”

The bill is hardly set in stone, however. The Senate will soon begin the process of molding the bill, and legislative leadership indicated Tuesday a conference committee is likely to be formed in order to reconcile disagreements on marijuana implementation between the House and Senate, both of which are controlled by Republicans.

"When we walked in here at the beginning of this session, coming out of the election with I-190, the job set before us was delivering to the people of Montana a controlled, safe, responsible system for the implementation of adult-use marijuana," Hopkins told the House floor of the process still ahead. "By the time we walk out of these doors we will have fulfilled that requirement."